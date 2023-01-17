'Refrain From Unnecessary Remarks On Films': PM Modi's Decree To BJP Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP workers and leaders to refrain from making any unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues like movies, as they put the party's development agenda on the back burner.

PM said this during his address at the annual executive meets amid ongoing and previous controversies around Bollywood flicks. On the second day of the BJP's national executive meeting, PM Modi asked all the party members to not comment and avoid "unnecessary statements".

According to reports, PM hinted that 'some politicians' often take a critical stance on movies, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan being the latest example, for "hurting" people's feelings. His remark came amid calls for a boycott of Pathaan, starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Pathaan is scheduled for release on January 25, 2023. Several BJP leaders, including Ram Kadam and Narottam Mishra, have been vocal in their criticism of the use of saffron costumes in the film.

For the unversed, MP home minister Narottam Mishra has threatened to block the release of the spy action thriller if certain scenes were not ‘rectified’. The minister had said the scenes were ‘highly objectionable’ and shot with a ‘dirty mindset’.

On the other hand, BJP MLA Ram Kadam objected to the song 'Besharam Rang', calling it an insult to the Hindu religion. In a tweet, he said that Maharashtra has a government with Hindutva ideology and the makers of the film must explain to the saints who are hurt by the song.

Meanwhile, in his valedictory address at the two-day National Executive meeting of the BJP in the national capital, PM Modi emphasised on reaching out to people of all religions. He told members to visit universities and churches.

He also exhorted all BJP fronts to connect more with the villages in the border areas. He said BJP workers should play their part in the development of aspirational districts and gave the mantra for environmental protection and saving the planet.