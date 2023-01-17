'Reform Or Go To Jail': Swati Maliwal Lashes Out At Trolls Targeting Children Of Indian Cricketers

Indian cricketers' daughters have received hate on social media from trolls, and now Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal has told them to be ready to go jail.

SWATI Maliwal, Chief of the Delhi Commission of Women, said that men who have made lewd comments on the daughters of Indian cricketers - Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni - should either “reform or be ready to go to jail”. Her comments follow the FIRs that have been registered by Delhi Police against unidentified persons for making unsavoury comments about the children of Indian cricketers on social media.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell unit has registered the FIRs under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, according to several media reports. The cops said that an investigation in the matter is on to nab the social media users making such comments.

"Nowadays, it is seen that often trolls openly make lewd remarks about the wife of any celebrity or cricketer, even their two and seven-year-old daughters are not spared. They write wrong things about them on social media and abuse them. This has become a trend these days," Maliwal was quoted by ANI as saying.

While suggesting cricket enthusiasts to not watch games of those cricketers they dislike, DCW chairperson said, "Some people target his family and make lewd comments about his little girl and wife, which is not right at all. Small girls, even a seven-year-old girl is not safe".

The commission had earlier taken Sou Motu congnisance of the matter of social media posts that target the daughters of Indian Cricketers. "These posts on the social media platform Twitter were obscene, anti-women, and highly derogatory towards little girls and their mothers," she had said while assuring that the persons responsible for such posts will be held accountable and brought to justice.

While reacting to the news of a case being registered against social media trolls for making bad comments about daughter of India’s Cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, Maliwal tweeted, “a warning to trolls, mend your ways, or DCW will mend them for you”.

(With agency inputs)