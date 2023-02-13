'Reflects Strength And Capabilities': PM Modi Inaugurates Aero India 2023, Hails Made-In-India Tejas

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Aero India 2023 at Yalahanka Air Force station near Bengaluru. At the mega event, PM Modi sought to highlight the immense importance of the exhibition saying "it is not only a show, but also reflection of India’s self confidence". Aero India is a biennial exhibition event and this is its 14th edition.

"Aero India reflects India’s new strength and capabilities," the prime minister said, as quoted news agency PTI.

The event will witness the participation of 809 defense companies and delegates from 98 countries. As many as 250-business-to-business agreements are expected to be finalised during Aero India exhibition. These agreements are expected to bring in investment of around Rs 75,000 Crore.

Exuding confidence in the growing stature of India, the Prime Minister said, “India today is not only a market but also potential defence partner for so many countries”.

He went on to add that India will become one of the largest exporters of defence equipments globally in the coming years. To that end “new India of 21st century will neither miss any opportunity nor will there be any shortage in its hardwork,” the prime minister said.

“Our successes today are proof of India's potential. The Tejas aircraft is an example of it,” he said.

India’s light weight combat fighter Tejas, an indigenously developed jet, will be only on display for the visiting delegations of major international defense eqiupment manufacturing companies and state officials during the five-day long exhibition. The event is attempting to emphasise the government’s ‘Make In India, Make For World’ vision by showcasing the nation’s indigenous eqiupments and technologies, officials quoted by PTI informed. Indian authorities are also looking to attract investment from foreign firms by forging partnerships.

A major defense equipments manufacturer of US, Lockheed Martin, will be setting up a Maintenance and Repair Centre in India, the company has informed. As many as 809 companies will exhibit their products at the event that will witness the signing of 251 Memoranda of Understanding totalling around Rs 75,000 Crore.The India Pavilion will showcase the nation’s indigenously developed fully operational light weight fighter aircraft - Tejas.