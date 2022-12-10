‘Reflects People’s Anger’: Prashant Kishor’s Swipe At Nitish Kumar Over Mahagathbandhan’s Bypoll Loss

POLL strategist turned politician Prashant Kishor on Saturday criticised the Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal United (JDU) chief Nitish Kumar after the "Mahagathbandhan" led by his party was defeated in the recently concluded Kurhani Assembly bypoll. Nitish lost the contest to his former allies in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kishor, who is on a 3,500-kilometer-long padyatra in Bihar, said that people are not happy with the government, and during his interactions, he found that the people are fed up with the rampant corruption.

"People are not happy with the performance of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the state. I have been interacting with people over the past several days, and I can say with full confidence that they are fed up with rampant corruption in the state. The Kurhani bypoll result is a reflection of people's anger against Nitish Kumar," Kishor said.

Kishor, who was a close aide of the Bihar Chief Minister a few years ago but left the party due to the tussle, claimed that the Bihar CM can't walk without security even in a small village.

Prashant Kishor, who is on a "Jan Suraj" yatra to bring people together on a "democratic platform" talked about the poll campaign of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Kurhani two days before polling.

"Angry protests greeted Nitish Kumar when he launched his poll campaign in Kurhani two days before the December 5 polls. As Nitish Kumar reached the venue, protestors created ruckus, shouted slogans against him and flung the chairs... People's anger against the CM can be seen everywhere. The Chief Minister cannot walk without security guards even in a small village in the state," Kishor claimed, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Prashant Kishor joined the Janata United Dal of the BJP in 2018 but was later expelled from the party, citing discipline and loyalty as requirements of the party, and he was found against them. Later, Kishor launched the "Jan Suraj" yatra, which is widely seen as a way towards entry into active politics.