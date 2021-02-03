The Delhi Police on Wednesday announced Rs 1 lakh reward for anyone who provides a piece of information about Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu and three others, accused in the Red Fort violence.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Wednesday announced Rs 1 lakh reward for anyone who provides a piece of information about Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh for allegedly hoisting flags at the Red Fort on Republic Day. The three are also accused in the violence, which took place during the tractor rally by farmers against the farm laws.

The Delhi Police has also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each for the arrest of Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh for their alleged involvement in the January 26 violence.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi. Thousands of protesting farmers had also clashed with the police during the tractor parade and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan