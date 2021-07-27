India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed a red warning over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and west Uttar Pradesh for Tuesday and Wednesday (July 27, 28). Parts of east India including West Bengal on Thursday, and Jharkhand and adjoining areas by Saturday have also been put under red alert.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Heavy downpour will continue to wreak havoc over parts of North India, particularly Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the next three days. The two states have already been facing flash floods and landslides over the last few weeks resulting in loss of life and property.

Amid this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed a red warning over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and west Uttar Pradesh for Tuesday and Wednesday (July 27, 28). Parts of east India including West Bengal on Thursday, and Jharkhand and adjoining areas by Saturday have also been put under red alert as low-pressure are located near the north Bay of Bengal.

The weather forecasting agency has urged residents to ‘take action’ immediately in adverse weather conditions.

As per the latest weather reports, heavy rains will continue to lash North India and some parts of Northwest India for the coming days. A cyclonic circulation is formed over Pakistan and adjoining areas, attracting westerly winds from the Arabian Sea. It will persist for the next 5 days. The formation of a low-pressure over the Bay of Bengal is also strengthening the easterly monsoon winds.

Due to these weather conditions rain with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms are likely to occur over Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh on July 27- July 29. Respite from the rain is possible only during the 2nd half of the week.

An orange alert has also been issued over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and east Uttar Pradesh from July 27 to 29 amid the heavy rains. Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been put on orange alert from July 28- July 29. IMD has issued orange alerts over the states of Bihar and Odisha as well on Thursday. From Friday onwards these states will be observed under yellow alert.

Further, in Kolkata heavy to very heavy falls is likely over the districts of Nadia, North & South 24 Parganas, Howrah, East & West Midnapore, Hooghly, and East Burdwan on Wednesday. Heavy showers may also occur over Jhargram, Purulia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Bankura, and West Burdwan

Posted By: Sugandha Jha