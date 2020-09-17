Of the total 51,18,254 cases, 10,09,976 are active cases while 40,25,080 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a record single-day spike of 97,894 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday crossed the grim milestone of 51 lakh coronavirus cases and reached 51,18,254.

Subsequently, the death toll in the country also crossed the 83,000-mark and reached 83,198 after 1,132 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The active caseload in the country also crossed the million-mark.

Of the total 51,18,254 cases, 10,09,976 are active cases while 40,25,080 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

Posted By: Talib Khan