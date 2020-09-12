Of the total 46,59,985 cases, 9,58,316 are active cases, while 36,24,197 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With 97,570 new infections, the biggest single-day spike ever recorded in the country, India's overall coronavirus caseload crossed the 46-lakh mark on Saturday and reached 46,59,985.

The death toll also crossed the 77,000-mark after record 1,201 fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours in the country. With the latest spike, the death toll in the country stood at 77,472, the Union Health Ministry data showed on Saturday.

Of the total 46,59,985 cases, 9,58,316 are active cases, while 36,24,197 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. With this the recovery rate also reached 77.65%.

This is third consecutive day when India had registered a spike of over 95,000 cases and have reported over 1,000 deaths in a span of 24 hours. India is now only behind the US in the list worst-hit countries by the coronavirus globally.

However, amid the continuous record daily-spikes in cases, the Union Health Ministry said that the gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases is progressively growing wide.

Centre-led COVID-19 management strategies have focused on early detection through widespread, easy and aggressive testing; standardised quality and effective treatment in hospitals and supervised home or facility isolation and reducing mortality, the ministry added.

Among the worst-hit states in India, Maharashtra being on the top crossed 10-lakh mark on Friday with a record spike of 24,886

new cases during the last 24-hours. While the total of cases reached 10,15,681, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 28,724 with 393 new fatalities reported across the state.

Andhra Pradesh on Friday broke the 10,000 cases streak that's been running for the past couple of weeks, showing a fresh addition of 9,999 COVID-19 cases in a day taking the overall tally to 5,47,686. The latest bulletin said 77 more COVID-19 patients succumbed in 24 hours taking the death toll in the state to 4,779.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 5,519 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 4,91,571 while the death toll mounted to 8,231 with 77 more fatalities.

Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths in the country:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 286 7 3157 36 51 Andhra Pradesh 96191 1147 446716 11069 4779 77 Arunachal Pradesh 1689 31 4126 121 10 1 Assam 29580 110 108329 2628 430 16 Bihar 15190 49 139458 1914 797 12 Chandigarh 2606 33 4600 269 86 3 Chhattisgarh 31001 1669 27123 1268 519 26 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 280 14 2413 38 2 Delhi 26907 1491 178154 2754 4687 21 Goa 5104 74 18065 473 276 8 Gujarat 16286 88 91343 1240 3180 16 Haryana 18875 543 68525 1820 932 25 Himachal Pradesh 2874 151 5839 162 71 5 Jammu and Kashmir 15169 1095 34689 474 854 9 Jharkhand 15180 267 43328 1213 532 15 Karnataka 98345 3211 334999 12545 7067 130 Kerala 27944 1652 73900 1322 410 14 Ladakh 803 28 2387 21 38 2 Madhya Pradesh 18992 559 62936 1651 1691 30 Maharashtra 271934 10136 715023 14308 28724 442 Manipur 1533 100 6002 209 44 Meghalaya 1534 100 1889 47 24 4 Mizoram 589 6 790 40 0 Nagaland 1134 300 3802 10 10 Odisha 30450 79 112062 4061 605 14 Puducherry 4878 84 13783 394 365 12 Punjab 19096 1008 53308 1402 2212 63 Rajasthan 15859 157 81970 1488 1207 15 Sikkim 532 1486 16 8 1 Tamil Nadu 47918 564 435422 6006 8231 77 Telangana 32005 190 121925 2458 950 10 Tripura 7365 18 10734 479 182 9 Uttarakhand 9405 299 19428 645 388 11 Uttar Pradesh 67321 1004 227442 5936 4282 76 West Bengal 23461 84 169043 3016 3828 57 Total# 958316 14836 3624196 81533 77472 1201





Posted By: Talib Khan