Record 97,570 new cases in a day take India's COVID-19 tally past 46-lakh mark; death toll at 77,472
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With 97,570 new infections, the biggest single-day spike ever recorded in the country, India's overall coronavirus caseload crossed the 46-lakh mark on Saturday and reached 46,59,985.
The death toll also crossed the 77,000-mark after record 1,201 fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours in the country. With the latest spike, the death toll in the country stood at 77,472, the Union Health Ministry data showed on Saturday.
Of the total 46,59,985 cases, 9,58,316 are active cases, while 36,24,197 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. With this the recovery rate also reached 77.65%.
This is third consecutive day when India had registered a spike of over 95,000 cases and have reported over 1,000 deaths in a span of 24 hours. India is now only behind the US in the list worst-hit countries by the coronavirus globally.
However, amid the continuous record daily-spikes in cases, the Union Health Ministry said that the gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases is progressively growing wide.
Centre-led COVID-19 management strategies have focused on early detection through widespread, easy and aggressive testing; standardised quality and effective treatment in hospitals and supervised home or facility isolation and reducing mortality, the ministry added.
Among the worst-hit states in India, Maharashtra being on the top crossed 10-lakh mark on Friday with a record spike of 24,886
new cases during the last 24-hours. While the total of cases reached 10,15,681, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 28,724 with 393 new fatalities reported across the state.
Andhra Pradesh on Friday broke the 10,000 cases streak that's been running for the past couple of weeks, showing a fresh addition of 9,999 COVID-19 cases in a day taking the overall tally to 5,47,686. The latest bulletin said 77 more COVID-19 patients succumbed in 24 hours taking the death toll in the state to 4,779.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 5,519 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 4,91,571 while the death toll mounted to 8,231 with 77 more fatalities.
Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths in the country:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|286
|7
|3157
|36
|51
|Andhra Pradesh
|96191
|1147
|446716
|11069
|4779
|77
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1689
|31
|4126
|121
|10
|1
|Assam
|29580
|110
|108329
|2628
|430
|16
|Bihar
|15190
|49
|139458
|1914
|797
|12
|Chandigarh
|2606
|33
|4600
|269
|86
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|31001
|1669
|27123
|1268
|519
|26
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|280
|14
|2413
|38
|2
|Delhi
|26907
|1491
|178154
|2754
|4687
|21
|Goa
|5104
|74
|18065
|473
|276
|8
|Gujarat
|16286
|88
|91343
|1240
|3180
|16
|Haryana
|18875
|543
|68525
|1820
|932
|25
|Himachal Pradesh
|2874
|151
|5839
|162
|71
|5
|Jammu and Kashmir
|15169
|1095
|34689
|474
|854
|9
|Jharkhand
|15180
|267
|43328
|1213
|532
|15
|Karnataka
|98345
|3211
|334999
|12545
|7067
|130
|Kerala
|27944
|1652
|73900
|1322
|410
|14
|Ladakh
|803
|28
|2387
|21
|38
|2
|Madhya Pradesh
|18992
|559
|62936
|1651
|1691
|30
|Maharashtra
|271934
|10136
|715023
|14308
|28724
|442
|Manipur
|1533
|100
|6002
|209
|44
|Meghalaya
|1534
|100
|1889
|47
|24
|4
|Mizoram
|589
|6
|790
|40
|0
|Nagaland
|1134
|300
|3802
|10
|10
|Odisha
|30450
|79
|112062
|4061
|605
|14
|Puducherry
|4878
|84
|13783
|394
|365
|12
|Punjab
|19096
|1008
|53308
|1402
|2212
|63
|Rajasthan
|15859
|157
|81970
|1488
|1207
|15
|Sikkim
|532
|1486
|16
|8
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|47918
|564
|435422
|6006
|8231
|77
|Telangana
|32005
|190
|121925
|2458
|950
|10
|Tripura
|7365
|18
|10734
|479
|182
|9
|Uttarakhand
|9405
|299
|19428
|645
|388
|11
|Uttar Pradesh
|67321
|1004
|227442
|5936
|4282
|76
|West Bengal
|23461
|84
|169043
|3016
|3828
|57
|Total#
|958316
|14836
|3624196
|81533
|77472
|1201
Posted By: Talib Khan