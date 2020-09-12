New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With 97,570 new infections, the biggest single-day spike ever recorded in the country, India's overall coronavirus caseload crossed the 46-lakh mark on Saturday and reached 46,59,985. 

The death toll also crossed the 77,000-mark after record 1,201 fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours in the country. With the latest spike, the death toll in the country stood at 77,472, the Union Health Ministry data showed on Saturday. 

Of the total 46,59,985 cases, 9,58,316 are active cases, while 36,24,197 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. With this the recovery rate also reached 77.65%.  

This is third consecutive day when India had registered a spike of over 95,000 cases and have reported over 1,000 deaths in a span of 24 hours. India is now only behind the US in the list worst-hit countries by the coronavirus globally. 

However, amid the continuous record daily-spikes in cases, the Union Health Ministry said that the gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases is progressively growing wide.

Centre-led COVID-19 management strategies have focused on early detection through widespread, easy and aggressive testing; standardised quality and effective treatment in hospitals and supervised home or facility isolation and reducing mortality, the ministry added. 

Among the worst-hit states in India, Maharashtra being on the top crossed 10-lakh mark on Friday with a record spike of 24,886
new cases during the last 24-hours. While the total of cases reached 10,15,681, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 28,724 with 393 new fatalities reported across the state.

Andhra Pradesh on Friday broke the 10,000 cases streak that's been running for the past couple of weeks, showing a fresh addition of 9,999 COVID-19 cases in a day taking the overall tally to 5,47,686. The latest bulletin said 77 more COVID-19 patients succumbed in 24 hours taking the death toll in the state to 4,779. 

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 5,519 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 4,91,571 while the death toll mounted to 8,231 with 77 more fatalities.

Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths in the country:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 286 3157 36  51  
Andhra Pradesh 96191 1147  446716 11069  4779 77 
Arunachal Pradesh 1689 31  4126 121  10
Assam 29580 110  108329 2628  430 16 
Bihar 15190 49  139458 1914  797 12 
Chandigarh 2606 33  4600 269  86
Chhattisgarh 31001 1669  27123 1268  519 26 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 280 14  2413 38  2  
Delhi 26907 1491  178154 2754  4687 21 
Goa 5104 74  18065 473  276
Gujarat 16286 88  91343 1240  3180 16 
Haryana 18875 543  68525 1820  932 25 
Himachal Pradesh 2874 151  5839 162  71
Jammu and Kashmir 15169 1095  34689 474  854
Jharkhand 15180 267  43328 1213  532 15 
Karnataka 98345 3211  334999 12545  7067 130 
Kerala 27944 1652  73900 1322  410 14 
Ladakh 803 28  2387 21  38
Madhya Pradesh 18992 559  62936 1651  1691 30 
Maharashtra 271934 10136  715023 14308  28724 442 
Manipur 1533 100  6002 209  44  
Meghalaya 1534 100  1889 47  24
Mizoram 589 790 40  0  
Nagaland 1134 300  3802 10  10  
Odisha 30450 79  112062 4061  605 14 
Puducherry 4878 84  13783 394  365 12 
Punjab 19096 1008  53308 1402  2212 63 
Rajasthan 15859 157  81970 1488  1207 15 
Sikkim 532   1486 16  8
Tamil Nadu 47918 564  435422 6006  8231 77 
Telangana 32005 190  121925 2458  950 10 
Tripura 7365 18  10734 479  182
Uttarakhand 9405 299  19428 645  388 11 
Uttar Pradesh 67321 1004  227442 5936  4282 76 
West Bengal 23461 84  169043 3016  3828 57 
Total# 958316 14836  3624196 81533  77472 1201 


