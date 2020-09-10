Record 95,735 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours take India's tally past 44 lakh; death toll crosses 75,000-mark
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday reported its biggest single-day spike of 95,735 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's tally past 44 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 1,172 fatalities were reported during the same period.
According to the Union Health Ministry, the dreadful coronavirus has affected 44,65,864 people in India so far and claimed 75,062, taking the country's COVID-19 fatality rate to 1.68 per cent. Out of the total number of cases, the active number of cases stands at 9,19,018.
On the other hand, 34,71,783 have recovered from the highly contagious infection, taking India's recovery rate to 77.74 per cent.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), meanwhile, has said that total number of samples tested up to September 9 is 5,29,34, 433 including 11, 29,756 samples tested on Wednesday.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|307
|3035
|50
|Andhra Pradesh
|96769
|415765
|4560
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1670
|3723
|9
|Assam
|29206
|101239
|378
|Bihar
|15346
|134391
|765
|Chandigarh
|2334
|3960
|78
|Chhattisgarh
|26915
|22792
|407
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|294
|2321
|2
|Delhi
|22377
|170140
|4618
|Goa
|4499
|16875
|256
|Gujarat
|16319
|87352
|3133
|Haryana
|16890
|63315
|854
|Himachal Pradesh
|2326
|5445
|60
|Jammu and Kashmir
|11859
|33251
|815
|Jharkhand
|15438
|39362
|496
|Karnataka
|96937
|308573
|6680
|Kerala
|23280
|68863
|372
|Ladakh
|856
|2211
|35
|Madhya Pradesh
|17205
|58509
|1609
|Maharashtra
|243809
|672556
|27407
|Manipur
|1683
|5480
|39
|Meghalaya
|1343
|1716
|17
|Mizoram
|378
|745
|0
|Nagaland
|496
|3739
|10
|Odisha
|28628
|102185
|569
|Puducherry
|4831
|12581
|337
|Punjab
|16230
|49327
|1990
|Rajasthan
|15090
|77872
|1164
|Sikkim
|538
|1413
|7
|Tamil Nadu
|50213
|416715
|8012
|Telengana
|31654
|115072
|916
|Tripura
|6903
|9653
|161
|Uttarakhand
|8261
|17473
|360
|Uttar Pradesh
|63256
|211170
|4047
|West Bengal
|23254
|160025
|3677
|Total
|919018
|3471783
|75062
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
The novel coronavirus, which was first reported in China's Wuhan, has been rising in India at an alarming rate. In the last four days, India has reported over 85,000 coronavirus cases in a day on three occasion, raising an alarm. The country has also surpassed Brazil and become the second worst affected country by the pandemic in the world after the United States of America (USA).
However, India's low mortality rate and high recovery offer a ray of hope in the country battle against the dreadful infection which is caused by SARS‑CoV‑2. The government has also assured that the situation is under control and the country will be able to control the pandemic by Diwali this year.
Meanwhile, India has entered the fourth phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown or "Unlock 4.0". In this Unlock phase, the Centre has allowed metro services to resume their operations. However, all kinds of social and political gathering will remain banned in this phase too.
