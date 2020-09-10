On the other hand, 34,71,783 have recovered from the highly contagious infection, taking India's recovery rate to 77.74 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday reported its biggest single-day spike of 95,735 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's tally past 44 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 1,172 fatalities were reported during the same period.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the dreadful coronavirus has affected 44,65,864 people in India so far and claimed 75,062, taking the country's COVID-19 fatality rate to 1.68 per cent. Out of the total number of cases, the active number of cases stands at 9,19,018.

On the other hand, 34,71,783 have recovered from the highly contagious infection, taking India's recovery rate to 77.74 per cent.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), meanwhile, has said that total number of samples tested up to September 9 is 5,29,34, 433 including 11, 29,756 samples tested on Wednesday.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 307 3035 50 Andhra Pradesh 96769 415765 4560 Arunachal Pradesh 1670 3723 9 Assam 29206 101239 378 Bihar 15346 134391 765 Chandigarh 2334 3960 78 Chhattisgarh 26915 22792 407 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 294 2321 2 Delhi 22377 170140 4618 Goa 4499 16875 256 Gujarat 16319 87352 3133 Haryana 16890 63315 854 Himachal Pradesh 2326 5445 60 Jammu and Kashmir 11859 33251 815 Jharkhand 15438 39362 496 Karnataka 96937 308573 6680 Kerala 23280 68863 372 Ladakh 856 2211 35 Madhya Pradesh 17205 58509 1609 Maharashtra 243809 672556 27407 Manipur 1683 5480 39 Meghalaya 1343 1716 17 Mizoram 378 745 0 Nagaland 496 3739 10 Odisha 28628 102185 569 Puducherry 4831 12581 337 Punjab 16230 49327 1990 Rajasthan 15090 77872 1164 Sikkim 538 1413 7 Tamil Nadu 50213 416715 8012 Telengana 31654 115072 916 Tripura 6903 9653 161 Uttarakhand 8261 17473 360 Uttar Pradesh 63256 211170 4047 West Bengal 23254 160025 3677 Total 919018 3471783 75062

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

The novel coronavirus, which was first reported in China's Wuhan, has been rising in India at an alarming rate. In the last four days, India has reported over 85,000 coronavirus cases in a day on three occasion, raising an alarm. The country has also surpassed Brazil and become the second worst affected country by the pandemic in the world after the United States of America (USA).

However, India's low mortality rate and high recovery offer a ray of hope in the country battle against the dreadful infection which is caused by SARS‑CoV‑2. The government has also assured that the situation is under control and the country will be able to control the pandemic by Diwali this year.

Meanwhile, India has entered the fourth phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown or "Unlock 4.0". In this Unlock phase, the Centre has allowed metro services to resume their operations. However, all kinds of social and political gathering will remain banned in this phase too.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma