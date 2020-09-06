Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 death toll has reached 70,626 after the country reported 1,065 new fatalities in the last 24 hours. With this, India's COVID-19 fatality rate has reached 1.71 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus pandemic continued its unprecendented surge in India on Sunday after the country reported its biggest single-day spike of 90,633 new COVID-19 cases, said the Union Health Ministry. This is the fourth straight of record daily rise in coronavirus cases in India.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the novel coronavirus, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, has affected 41,13,812 people in India so far. Out of the total number of cases, 8,62,320 are active coronavirus cases while 31,80,865 have recovered from the deadly infection, taking the country's recovery rate to 77.32 per cent.

"The highest ever single-day recoveries of 70,072 were recorded on September 5 and currently, the recovery rate now is 77.23 per cent. This has also led to the declining Case Fatality Rate (CFR), which stands at a new low of 1.73 per cent," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

"There has been a steep exponential rise in COVID19 recoveries- from 50,000 in May to over 30 lakh in September. The total number of recoveries have crossed 31 lakh and it stands at 31,07,223," it further said.

India is currently only behind the United States of America (USA) and Brazil in COVID-19 caseload.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 338 2904 50 Andhra Pradesh 100880 382104 4347 Arunachal Pradesh 1525 3381 8 Assam 28507 95063 352 Bihar 16594 128503 735 Chandigarh 2143 3290 69 Chhattisgarh 22320 20487 356 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 301 2234 2 Delhi 19870 163785 4538 Goa 4945 15281 229 Gujarat 16334 83419 3091 Haryana 14911 58580 781 Himachal Pradesh 1978 4986 54 Jammu and Kashmir 9547 31924 770 Jharkhand 15005 34330 462 Karnataka 99636 283298 6298 Kerala 21867 62555 337 Ladakh 834 2127 35 Madhya Pradesh 15688 54649 1543 Maharashtra 221012 636574 26276 Manipur 1872 4975 36 Meghalaya 1374 1527 15 Mizoram 344 718 0 Nagaland 726 3392 10 Odisha 25909 93774 538 Puducherry 5161 11107 298 Punjab 15870 43849 1808 Rajasthan 14996 73245 1122 Sikkim 549 1347 5 Tamil Nadu 51583 398366 7748 Telengana 32553 107530 886 Tripura 6220 8745 144 Uttarakhand 7575 16056 330 Uttar Pradesh 59963 195959 3843 West Bengal 23390 150801 3510 Total 862320 3180865 70626

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Meanwhile, the Centre has noted that the active cases currently comprise only 21.04 per cent of the total positive cases while more than 75 per cent of the total cases have recovered. It added that five states have contributed to 60 per cent of the total recoveries.

"Maharashtra has contributed the maximum recoveries amounting to almost 21 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu with 12.63 per cent, Andhra Pradesh with 11.91 per cent, Karnataka with 8.82 per cent and Uttar Pradesh with 6.14 per cent," the Centre said.

