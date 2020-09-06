Record 90,633 new COVID-19 cases in a day take India's tally past 4.1 million; death toll tops 70,000; recovery rate improves to 77.32%
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus pandemic continued its unprecendented surge in India on Sunday after the country reported its biggest single-day spike of 90,633 new COVID-19 cases, said the Union Health Ministry. This is the fourth straight of record daily rise in coronavirus cases in India.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 death toll has reached 70,626 after the country reported 1,065 new fatalities in the last 24 hours. With this, India's COVID-19 fatality rate has reached 1.71 per cent.
According to the Union Health Ministry, the novel coronavirus, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, has affected 41,13,812 people in India so far. Out of the total number of cases, 8,62,320 are active coronavirus cases while 31,80,865 have recovered from the deadly infection, taking the country's recovery rate to 77.32 per cent.
"The highest ever single-day recoveries of 70,072 were recorded on September 5 and currently, the recovery rate now is 77.23 per cent. This has also led to the declining Case Fatality Rate (CFR), which stands at a new low of 1.73 per cent," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.
"There has been a steep exponential rise in COVID19 recoveries- from 50,000 in May to over 30 lakh in September. The total number of recoveries have crossed 31 lakh and it stands at 31,07,223," it further said.
India is currently only behind the United States of America (USA) and Brazil in COVID-19 caseload.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|338
|2904
|50
|Andhra Pradesh
|100880
|382104
|4347
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1525
|3381
|8
|Assam
|28507
|95063
|352
|Bihar
|16594
|128503
|735
|Chandigarh
|2143
|3290
|69
|Chhattisgarh
|22320
|20487
|356
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|301
|2234
|2
|Delhi
|19870
|163785
|4538
|Goa
|4945
|15281
|229
|Gujarat
|16334
|83419
|3091
|Haryana
|14911
|58580
|781
|Himachal Pradesh
|1978
|4986
|54
|Jammu and Kashmir
|9547
|31924
|770
|Jharkhand
|15005
|34330
|462
|Karnataka
|99636
|283298
|6298
|Kerala
|21867
|62555
|337
|Ladakh
|834
|2127
|35
|Madhya Pradesh
|15688
|54649
|1543
|Maharashtra
|221012
|636574
|26276
|Manipur
|1872
|4975
|36
|Meghalaya
|1374
|1527
|15
|Mizoram
|344
|718
|0
|Nagaland
|726
|3392
|10
|Odisha
|25909
|93774
|538
|Puducherry
|5161
|11107
|298
|Punjab
|15870
|43849
|1808
|Rajasthan
|14996
|73245
|1122
|Sikkim
|549
|1347
|5
|Tamil Nadu
|51583
|398366
|7748
|Telengana
|32553
|107530
|886
|Tripura
|6220
|8745
|144
|Uttarakhand
|7575
|16056
|330
|Uttar Pradesh
|59963
|195959
|3843
|West Bengal
|23390
|150801
|3510
|Total
|862320
|3180865
|70626
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Meanwhile, the Centre has noted that the active cases currently comprise only 21.04 per cent of the total positive cases while more than 75 per cent of the total cases have recovered. It added that five states have contributed to 60 per cent of the total recoveries.
"Maharashtra has contributed the maximum recoveries amounting to almost 21 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu with 12.63 per cent, Andhra Pradesh with 11.91 per cent, Karnataka with 8.82 per cent and Uttar Pradesh with 6.14 per cent," the Centre said.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma