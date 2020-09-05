Record 86,432 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours take India's tally past 40 lakh; death toll nears 70,000 | Check state-wise list here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Saturday crossed the grim mark of 4 million cases after the country reported the biggest single-day spike of 86,432 new cases, said the Union Health Ministry. This is also the biggest single-day spike of coronavirus cases in the world.
Meanwhile, 1,089 fatalities were reported during the same period, taking India's death toll to 69,561. With this, India's COVID-19 fatality rate has increased to 1.72 per cent.
According to the Union Health Ministry, the novel coronavirus, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, has affected 40,23,180 people in India so far. Out of the total number of cases, 8,46,395 are active cases of the virus while 31,07,223 have recovered from the infection, taking the country's recovery rate to 77.23 per cent.
"With a higher number of patients getting cured, India’s total recoveries surpass 30 lakh. Less than 0.5 per cent of total number of patients on ventilators, 2 per cent in ICUs and less than 3.5 per cent on Oxygen Support," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday, as reported by news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed that the total number of samples tested up to 4th September is 4,77,38,491 including 10,59,346 samples tested on Friday.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|352
|2823
|48
|Andhra Pradesh
|103521
|358009
|4200
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1400
|3167
|7
|Assam
|27303
|90700
|330
|Bihar
|17319
|124976
|672
|Chandigarh
|2119
|2883
|63
|Chhattisgarh
|18702
|18950
|315
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|294
|2154
|2
|Delhi
|17692
|160114
|4500
|Goa
|4782
|14361
|212
|Gujarat
|16096
|81055
|3062
|Haryana
|13470
|55889
|740
|Himachal Pradesh
|1708
|4859
|48
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8441
|30759
|743
|Jharkhand
|15150
|30886
|444
|Karnataka
|96117
|268035
|6054
|Kerala
|21582
|57728
|315
|Ladakh
|766
|2039
|35
|Madhya Pradesh
|14888
|52215
|1483
|Maharashtra
|205774
|612484
|25586
|Manipur
|1803
|4774
|32
|Meghalaya
|1220
|1393
|13
|Mizoram
|369
|671
|0
|Nagaland
|733
|3324
|9
|Odisha
|25538
|87351
|522
|Puducherry
|5042
|10279
|260
|Punjab
|15554
|41271
|1690
|Rajasthan
|13912
|71220
|1095
|Sikkim
|430
|1304
|4
|Tamil Nadu
|52070
|386173
|7608
|Telengana
|32994
|102024
|866
|Tripura
|5475
|8212
|129
|Uttarakhand
|6871
|15009
|300
|Uttar Pradesh
|57598
|185812
|3691
|West Bengal
|24039
|144248
|3394
|Total
|846395
|3107223
|69561
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Coronavirus cases have been rising at an alarming rate in India. India at present is the third worst affected country in the world after the United States of America (USA) and Brazil. However, India's low mortality rate and high recovery rate offer a ray of hope in the country's fight against the deadly pathogen that was first reported in China's Wuhan last year.
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that the country will be able to control the pandemic by Diwali, adding that India will get its first vaccine against the pathogen by the year end.
"The COVID-19 will significantly come under control by the Deepavali this year. The leaders and common people effectively worked together to fight the pandemic. He inaugurated Nation first webinar series organised by Ananth Kumar Foundation," he had said earlier.
"But, the virus has taught us a certain lesson, it has taught us there has to be a new normal and we need to be more diligent about, more cautious about our lifestyle...," he added.
