Meanwhile, 1,089 fatalities were reported during the same period, taking India's death toll to 69,561. With this, India's COVID-19 fatality rate has increased to 1.72 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Saturday crossed the grim mark of 4 million cases after the country reported the biggest single-day spike of 86,432 new cases, said the Union Health Ministry. This is also the biggest single-day spike of coronavirus cases in the world.

Meanwhile, 1,089 fatalities were reported during the same period, taking India's death toll to 69,561. With this, India's COVID-19 fatality rate has increased to 1.72 per cent.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the novel coronavirus, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, has affected 40,23,180 people in India so far. Out of the total number of cases, 8,46,395 are active cases of the virus while 31,07,223 have recovered from the infection, taking the country's recovery rate to 77.23 per cent.

"With a higher number of patients getting cured, India’s total recoveries surpass 30 lakh. Less than 0.5 per cent of total number of patients on ventilators, 2 per cent in ICUs and less than 3.5 per cent on Oxygen Support," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday, as reported by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed that the total number of samples tested up to 4th September is 4,77,38,491 including 10,59,346 samples tested on Friday.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 352 2823 48 Andhra Pradesh 103521 358009 4200 Arunachal Pradesh 1400 3167 7 Assam 27303 90700 330 Bihar 17319 124976 672 Chandigarh 2119 2883 63 Chhattisgarh 18702 18950 315 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 294 2154 2 Delhi 17692 160114 4500 Goa 4782 14361 212 Gujarat 16096 81055 3062 Haryana 13470 55889 740 Himachal Pradesh 1708 4859 48 Jammu and Kashmir 8441 30759 743 Jharkhand 15150 30886 444 Karnataka 96117 268035 6054 Kerala 21582 57728 315 Ladakh 766 2039 35 Madhya Pradesh 14888 52215 1483 Maharashtra 205774 612484 25586 Manipur 1803 4774 32 Meghalaya 1220 1393 13 Mizoram 369 671 0 Nagaland 733 3324 9 Odisha 25538 87351 522 Puducherry 5042 10279 260 Punjab 15554 41271 1690 Rajasthan 13912 71220 1095 Sikkim 430 1304 4 Tamil Nadu 52070 386173 7608 Telengana 32994 102024 866 Tripura 5475 8212 129 Uttarakhand 6871 15009 300 Uttar Pradesh 57598 185812 3691 West Bengal 24039 144248 3394 Total 846395 3107223 69561

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Coronavirus cases have been rising at an alarming rate in India. India at present is the third worst affected country in the world after the United States of America (USA) and Brazil. However, India's low mortality rate and high recovery rate offer a ray of hope in the country's fight against the deadly pathogen that was first reported in China's Wuhan last year.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that the country will be able to control the pandemic by Diwali, adding that India will get its first vaccine against the pathogen by the year end.

"The COVID-19 will significantly come under control by the Deepavali this year. The leaders and common people effectively worked together to fight the pandemic. He inaugurated Nation first webinar series organised by Ananth Kumar Foundation," he had said earlier.

"But, the virus has taught us a certain lesson, it has taught us there has to be a new normal and we need to be more diligent about, more cautious about our lifestyle...," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma