Record 78,761 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours take India's tally past 35 lakh; death toll over 63,000 | Check state-wise list here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Sunday crossed the grim mark of 35 lakh after the country reported its biggest single-day spike of 78,761 new COVID-19 cases. During the same period, 948 new fatalities were reported, taking India's death toll to 63,498, said the Union Health Ministry.
In its daily updates, the Union Health Ministry said that the active number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 7,65,302 while the fatality rate is 1.79 per cent which is the lowest in the world. It further noted that 27,13,933 people have recovered from the deadly pathogen, taking the recovery rate to 76.60 per cent, which is the highest in the world.
"As India rides the wave of an upsurge in testing, many states and union territories (UTs) have exceeded 140 tests/day/million population as advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and several have demonstrated better performance with Positivity Rate lower than the national average," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.
This comes a day after the Centre released the guidelines for the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown or "Unlock 4.0". According to the guidelines, metro rail services will resume their operations in a graded manner from September 7 while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will be permitted from September 21.
However, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed in the country till September 30, the Centre said, adding that the states will have to consult with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) before imposing local lockdowns.
The Unlock process of the country had begun on June 1 with the graded reopening of commercial, social, religious and other activities.
Here's the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|564
|2444
|42
|Andhra Pradesh
|96191
|303711
|3714
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1031
|2709
|5
|Assam
|20011
|81070
|286
|Bihar
|18047
|112452
|558
|Chandigarh
|1572
|2107
|45
|Chhattisgarh
|11873
|15109
|251
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|328
|1960
|2
|Delhi
|13550
|151473
|4389
|Goa
|3535
|12296
|175
|Gujarat
|14951
|74525
|2976
|Haryana
|10225
|49710
|661
|Himachal Pradesh
|1455
|4149
|33
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7781
|27372
|678
|Jharkhand
|11090
|23850
|381
|Karnataka
|86366
|227018
|5368
|Kerala
|23176
|45854
|274
|Ladakh
|798
|1714
|28
|Madhya Pradesh
|12714
|45396
|1323
|Maharashtra
|181050
|543170
|23775
|Manipur
|1759
|4057
|27
|Meghalaya
|1272
|958
|10
|Mizoram
|494
|509
|0
|Nagaland
|946
|2850
|9
|Odisha
|26386
|67826
|456
|Puducherry
|4745
|8080
|199
|Punjab
|15063
|33008
|1307
|Rajasthan
|14320
|62033
|1017
|Sikkim
|389
|1184
|3
|Tamil Nadu
|52506
|349682
|7050
|Telengana
|30008
|89350
|808
|Tripura
|3726
|7037
|94
|Uttarakhand
|5502
|12124
|239
|Uttar Pradesh
|52651
|157879
|3294
|West Bengal
|26349
|124332
|3073
|Total
|765302
|2713933
|63498
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
