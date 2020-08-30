India's coronavirus tally on Sunday crossed the grim mark of 35 lakh after the country reported its biggest single-day spike of 78,761 new COVID-19 cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Sunday crossed the grim mark of 35 lakh after the country reported its biggest single-day spike of 78,761 new COVID-19 cases. During the same period, 948 new fatalities were reported, taking India's death toll to 63,498, said the Union Health Ministry.

In its daily updates, the Union Health Ministry said that the active number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 7,65,302 while the fatality rate is 1.79 per cent which is the lowest in the world. It further noted that 27,13,933 people have recovered from the deadly pathogen, taking the recovery rate to 76.60 per cent, which is the highest in the world.

"As India rides the wave of an upsurge in testing, many states and union territories (UTs) have exceeded 140 tests/day/million population as advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and several have demonstrated better performance with Positivity Rate lower than the national average," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

This comes a day after the Centre released the guidelines for the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown or "Unlock 4.0". According to the guidelines, metro rail services will resume their operations in a graded manner from September 7 while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will be permitted from September 21.

However, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed in the country till September 30, the Centre said, adding that the states will have to consult with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) before imposing local lockdowns.

The Unlock process of the country had begun on June 1 with the graded reopening of commercial, social, religious and other activities.

Here's the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 564 2444 42 Andhra Pradesh 96191 303711 3714 Arunachal Pradesh 1031 2709 5 Assam 20011 81070 286 Bihar 18047 112452 558 Chandigarh 1572 2107 45 Chhattisgarh 11873 15109 251 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 328 1960 2 Delhi 13550 151473 4389 Goa 3535 12296 175 Gujarat 14951 74525 2976 Haryana 10225 49710 661 Himachal Pradesh 1455 4149 33 Jammu and Kashmir 7781 27372 678 Jharkhand 11090 23850 381 Karnataka 86366 227018 5368 Kerala 23176 45854 274 Ladakh 798 1714 28 Madhya Pradesh 12714 45396 1323 Maharashtra 181050 543170 23775 Manipur 1759 4057 27 Meghalaya 1272 958 10 Mizoram 494 509 0 Nagaland 946 2850 9 Odisha 26386 67826 456 Puducherry 4745 8080 199 Punjab 15063 33008 1307 Rajasthan 14320 62033 1017 Sikkim 389 1184 3 Tamil Nadu 52506 349682 7050 Telengana 30008 89350 808 Tripura 3726 7037 94 Uttarakhand 5502 12124 239 Uttar Pradesh 52651 157879 3294 West Bengal 26349 124332 3073 Total 765302 2713933 63498

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma