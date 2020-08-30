New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Sunday crossed the grim mark of 35 lakh after the country reported its biggest single-day spike of 78,761 new COVID-19 cases. During the same period, 948 new fatalities were reported, taking India's death toll to 63,498, said the Union Health Ministry.

In its daily updates, the Union Health Ministry said that the active number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 7,65,302 while the fatality rate is 1.79 per cent which is the lowest in the world. It further noted that 27,13,933 people have recovered from the deadly pathogen, taking the recovery rate to 76.60 per cent, which is the highest in the world.    

"As India rides the wave of an upsurge in testing, many states and union territories (UTs) have exceeded 140 tests/day/million population as advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and several have demonstrated better performance with Positivity Rate lower than the national average," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

Also Read
Sushant Singh Rajput Case Updates: After two back-to-back days of..
Sushant Singh Rajput Case Updates: After two back-to-back days of..

This comes a day after the Centre released the guidelines for the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown or "Unlock 4.0". According to the guidelines, metro rail services will resume their operations in a graded manner from September 7 while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will be permitted from September 21. 

However, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed in the country till September 30, the Centre said, adding that the states will have to consult with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) before imposing local lockdowns. 

Also Read
Mann Ki Baat LIVE | PM Modi to address nation shortly, likely to speak on..
Mann Ki Baat LIVE | PM Modi to address nation shortly, likely to speak on..

The Unlock process of the country had begun on June 1 with the graded reopening of commercial, social, religious and other activities. 

Here's the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 564 2444 42
Andhra Pradesh 96191 303711 3714
Arunachal Pradesh 1031 2709 5
Assam 20011 81070 286
Bihar 18047 112452 558
Chandigarh 1572 2107 45
Chhattisgarh 11873 15109 251
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 328 1960 2
Delhi 13550 151473 4389
Goa 3535 12296 175
Gujarat 14951 74525 2976
Haryana 10225 49710 661
Himachal Pradesh 1455 4149 33
Jammu and Kashmir 7781 27372 678
Jharkhand 11090 23850 381
Karnataka 86366 227018 5368
Kerala 23176 45854 274
Ladakh 798 1714 28
Madhya Pradesh 12714 45396 1323
Maharashtra 181050 543170 23775
Manipur 1759 4057 27
Meghalaya 1272 958 10
Mizoram 494 509 0
Nagaland 946 2850 9
Odisha 26386 67826 456
Puducherry 4745 8080 199
Punjab 15063 33008 1307
Rajasthan 14320 62033 1017
Sikkim 389 1184 3
Tamil Nadu 52506 349682 7050
Telengana 30008 89350 808
Tripura 3726 7037 94
Uttarakhand 5502 12124 239
Uttar Pradesh 52651 157879 3294
West Bengal 26349 124332 3073
Total 765302      2713933      63498      

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma