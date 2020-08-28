New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With a record single-day spike of 77,266 new coronavirus cases, India's tally on Friday reached 33,87,501, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily updates, adding that 1,057 fatalities were reported during the same period.

The Union Health Ministry further noted that out of the total number of cases, 7,42,023 are active coronavirus cases while 25,83,948 have recovered from the deadly infection, taking India's recovery rate to 76.27 per cent. The mortality rate is at 1.81 per cent as the death toll has increased to 61,529.

"In the past 5 months, more than 3/4 of cases have recovered and less than 1/4 are active now. Effective implementation of Centre's strategic and graded Test-Track-Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in India with 7.33 lakh coronavirus cases and 23,444 fatalities. After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu has reported 4,03,242 coronavirus cases and 6,948 deaths while Andhra Pradesh has reported 3.93 lakh cases and 3,633 fatalities.

Delhi, where the COVID-19 situation has improved relatively, also witnessed August's highest single-day spike of 1,840 cases, taking the tally in the city to over 1.67 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,369. This was also the highest single-day spike in the national capital in the last nearly 50 days.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 635 2309 41 Andhra Pradesh 92208 286720 3541 Arunachal Pradesh 987 2563 5 Assam 19535 76962 274 Bihar 19823 106361 530 Chandigarh 1539 1796 41 Chhattisgarh 10174 14145 231 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 364 1862 2 Delhi 12520 148897 4347 Goa 3351 11511 165 Gujarat 14767 72282 2945 Haryana 9758 47613 634 Himachal Pradesh 1479 3810 32 Jammu and Kashmir 7630 26193 657 Jharkhand 10335 22349 362 Karnataka 83627 211688 5091 Kerala 22408 41690 257 Ladakh 846 1580 25 Madhya Pradesh 12336 43246 1282 Maharashtra 173195 522427 23089 Manipur 1731 3829 25 Meghalaya 1168 874 8 Mizoram 494 473 0 Nagaland 1158 2611 9 Odisha 24348 62813 441 Puducherry 4264 7486 180 Punjab 14640 30231 1219 Rajasthan 14099 59579 992 Sikkim 407 1076 3 Tamil Nadu 52362 338060 6839 Telengana 27600 86095 788 Tripura 3126 6697 85 Uttarakhand 4806 11524 219 Uttar Pradesh 51317 148562 3149 West Bengal 26954 117857 2964 Total 725991 2523771 60472

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma