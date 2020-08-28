Record 77,266 new COVID-19 cases in a day take India's tally to 33.87 lakh; death toll over 61,000 | Check state-wise list here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With a record single-day spike of 77,266 new coronavirus cases, India's tally on Friday reached 33,87,501, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily updates, adding that 1,057 fatalities were reported during the same period.
The Union Health Ministry further noted that out of the total number of cases, 7,42,023 are active coronavirus cases while 25,83,948 have recovered from the deadly infection, taking India's recovery rate to 76.27 per cent. The mortality rate is at 1.81 per cent as the death toll has increased to 61,529.
"In the past 5 months, more than 3/4 of cases have recovered and less than 1/4 are active now. Effective implementation of Centre's strategic and graded Test-Track-Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.
Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in India with 7.33 lakh coronavirus cases and 23,444 fatalities. After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu has reported 4,03,242 coronavirus cases and 6,948 deaths while Andhra Pradesh has reported 3.93 lakh cases and 3,633 fatalities.
Delhi, where the COVID-19 situation has improved relatively, also witnessed August's highest single-day spike of 1,840 cases, taking the tally in the city to over 1.67 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,369. This was also the highest single-day spike in the national capital in the last nearly 50 days.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|635
|2309
|41
|Andhra Pradesh
|92208
|286720
|3541
|Arunachal Pradesh
|987
|2563
|5
|Assam
|19535
|76962
|274
|Bihar
|19823
|106361
|530
|Chandigarh
|1539
|1796
|41
|Chhattisgarh
|10174
|14145
|231
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|364
|1862
|2
|Delhi
|12520
|148897
|4347
|Goa
|3351
|11511
|165
|Gujarat
|14767
|72282
|2945
|Haryana
|9758
|47613
|634
|Himachal Pradesh
|1479
|3810
|32
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7630
|26193
|657
|Jharkhand
|10335
|22349
|362
|Karnataka
|83627
|211688
|5091
|Kerala
|22408
|41690
|257
|Ladakh
|846
|1580
|25
|Madhya Pradesh
|12336
|43246
|1282
|Maharashtra
|173195
|522427
|23089
|Manipur
|1731
|3829
|25
|Meghalaya
|1168
|874
|8
|Mizoram
|494
|473
|0
|Nagaland
|1158
|2611
|9
|Odisha
|24348
|62813
|441
|Puducherry
|4264
|7486
|180
|Punjab
|14640
|30231
|1219
|Rajasthan
|14099
|59579
|992
|Sikkim
|407
|1076
|3
|Tamil Nadu
|52362
|338060
|6839
|Telengana
|27600
|86095
|788
|Tripura
|3126
|6697
|85
|Uttarakhand
|4806
|11524
|219
|Uttar Pradesh
|51317
|148562
|3149
|West Bengal
|26954
|117857
|2964
|Total
|725991
|2523771
|60472
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma