Record 56,282 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours take India's tally to 19.64 lakh; death toll tops 40,000 | Check state-wise list here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday reported its highest single-day spike of 56,282 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 19.64 lakh. During the same period 904 new COVID-19 fatalities were reported following which the death toll in India reached 40,699, taking the country's fatality rate to 2.07 per cent which is the lowest in the world.
According to the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 5,95,501 while the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 has increased to 13,28,337, taking the recovery rate of the country to 67.61 per cent.
In India, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 4.68 lakh coronavirus cases and over 16,000 deaths. Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu which has reported 2.73 lakh COVID-19 cases and over 4,000 deaths. Andhra Pradesh has also emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in India and has reported 1.86 coronavirus cases and more than 1,600 fatalities.
The coronavirus pandemic in India was under control but the number cases have been rising ever since the country entered Unlock 1.0. India now has become the third worst affected country after the United States (US) and Brazil. In terms of coronavirus related deaths, India is fifth worst affected and is behind the US, Brazil, the United Kingdom (UK) and Mexico. However, India has the lowest mortality rate in the world.
Meanwhile, the Unlock 3.0 or the third phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown has started in India. Under the new guidelines, the Centre has allowed gyms and yoga institutes to reopen across the country and has lifted the night curfew. However, schools, colleges, educational institutions will remain closed and all kinds of political and social gatherings will remain prohibited across the country.
Here's the state-wise report of the coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|639
|277
|12
|Andhra Pradesh
|79104
|95625
|1604
|Arunachal Pradesh
|682
|1105
|3
|Assam
|13625
|34421
|115
|Bihar
|21093
|40348
|347
|Chandigarh
|471
|715
|20
|Chhattisgarh
|2520
|7613
|69
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|404
|919
|2
|Delhi
|9897
|125226
|4033
|Goa
|1901
|5114
|60
|Gujarat
|14690
|48376
|2533
|Haryana
|6122
|31226
|448
|Himachal Pradesh
|1155
|1710
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7123
|14856
|417
|Jharkhand
|8648
|5164
|128
|Karnataka
|73854
|69272
|2704
|Kerala
|11570
|16299
|87
|Ladakh
|400
|1127
|7
|Madhya Pradesh
|8756
|25414
|912
|Maharashtra
|142458
|299356
|16142
|Manipur
|1197
|1814
|7
|Meghalaya
|582
|330
|5
|Mizoram
|222
|282
|0
|Nagaland
|1741
|659
|5
|Odisha
|12982
|24483
|216
|Puducherry
|1552
|2537
|58
|Punjab
|6062
|12491
|462
|Rajasthan
|13115
|32832
|732
|Sikkim
|483
|299
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|55152
|208784
|4349
|Telengana
|19568
|50814
|576
|Tripura
|1873
|3725
|30
|Uttarakhand
|3066
|4847
|95
|Uttar Pradesh
|41222
|57271
|1817
|West Bengal
|22315
|56884
|1785
|Total
|586244
|1282215
|39795
(The above information has been taken from the website of Union Health Ministry)
