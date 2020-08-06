According to the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 5,95,501 while the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 has increased to 13,28,337, taking the recovery rate of the country to 67.61 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday reported its highest single-day spike of 56,282 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 19.64 lakh. During the same period 904 new COVID-19 fatalities were reported following which the death toll in India reached 40,699, taking the country's fatality rate to 2.07 per cent which is the lowest in the world.

In India, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 4.68 lakh coronavirus cases and over 16,000 deaths. Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu which has reported 2.73 lakh COVID-19 cases and over 4,000 deaths. Andhra Pradesh has also emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in India and has reported 1.86 coronavirus cases and more than 1,600 fatalities.

The coronavirus pandemic in India was under control but the number cases have been rising ever since the country entered Unlock 1.0. India now has become the third worst affected country after the United States (US) and Brazil. In terms of coronavirus related deaths, India is fifth worst affected and is behind the US, Brazil, the United Kingdom (UK) and Mexico. However, India has the lowest mortality rate in the world.

Meanwhile, the Unlock 3.0 or the third phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown has started in India. Under the new guidelines, the Centre has allowed gyms and yoga institutes to reopen across the country and has lifted the night curfew. However, schools, colleges, educational institutions will remain closed and all kinds of political and social gatherings will remain prohibited across the country.

Here's the state-wise report of the coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 639 277 12 Andhra Pradesh 79104 95625 1604 Arunachal Pradesh 682 1105 3 Assam 13625 34421 115 Bihar 21093 40348 347 Chandigarh 471 715 20 Chhattisgarh 2520 7613 69 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 404 919 2 Delhi 9897 125226 4033 Goa 1901 5114 60 Gujarat 14690 48376 2533 Haryana 6122 31226 448 Himachal Pradesh 1155 1710 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7123 14856 417 Jharkhand 8648 5164 128 Karnataka 73854 69272 2704 Kerala 11570 16299 87 Ladakh 400 1127 7 Madhya Pradesh 8756 25414 912 Maharashtra 142458 299356 16142 Manipur 1197 1814 7 Meghalaya 582 330 5 Mizoram 222 282 0 Nagaland 1741 659 5 Odisha 12982 24483 216 Puducherry 1552 2537 58 Punjab 6062 12491 462 Rajasthan 13115 32832 732 Sikkim 483 299 1 Tamil Nadu 55152 208784 4349 Telengana 19568 50814 576 Tripura 1873 3725 30 Uttarakhand 3066 4847 95 Uttar Pradesh 41222 57271 1817 West Bengal 22315 56884 1785 Total 586244 1282215 39795

(The above information has been taken from the website of Union Health Ministry)

