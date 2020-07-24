As per the data available at the Health Ministry website, there are 4,40,135 active coronavirus cases in India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With a record 49,310 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, India's tally on Friday reached 12,87,945 while the death toll crossed the 30,000-mark. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 740 COVID-19 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

As per the data available at the Health Ministry website, there are 4,40,135 active coronavirus cases in India while the recovery rate has improved to 63.45 per cent as 8,17,209 have been recovered from coronavirus and discharged from hospitals.

With 3.47 lakh coronavirus cases and nearly 13,000 deaths, Maharashtra remains the worst affected state in India. Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state with nearly 2 lakh coronavirus cases and over 3,200 deaths while Delhi holds the third spot with 1.27 lakh COVID-19 cases and over 3,700 fatalities. Karnataka has also emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in India over the last few days. The southern state has so far reported more than 80,000 coronavirus cases and over 1,600 fatalities.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Confirmed cases Andaman and Nicobar Islands 70 170 0 240 Andhra Pradesh 34272 37555 884 72711 Arunachal Pradesh 654 334 3 991 Assam 8022 20699 70 28791 Bihar 10994 20769 217 31980 Chandigarh 256 531 13 800 Chhattisgarh 1847 4377 30 6254 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 279 489 2 770 Delhi 14554 109065 3745 127364 Goa 1666 2655 29 4350 Gujarat 12247 37978 2252 52477 Haryana 6348 22249 378 28975 Himachal Pradesh 687 1136 11 1834 Jammu and Kashmir 7438 8709 282 16429 Jharkhand 3734 3174 67 6975 Karnataka 49937 29310 1616 80863 Kerala 9466 6594 50 16110 Ladakh 183 1025 2 1210 Madhya Pradesh 7335 17359 780 25474 Maharashtra 140395 194253 12854 347502 Manipur 649 1466 0 2115 Meghalaya 452 78 4 534 Mizoram 149 183 0 332 Nagaland 644 530 0 1174 Odisha 6592 14393 114 21099 Puducherry 986 1400 34 2420 Punjab 3721 7741 277 11739 Rajasthan 8811 23815 594 33220 Sikkim 338 122 0 460 Tamil Nadu 52939 136793 3232 192964 Telangana 11052 39327 447 50826 Tripura 1574 2072 10 3656 Uttarakhand 1986 3399 60 5445 Uttar Pradesh 21012 35803 1289 58104 West Bengal 18846 31656 1255 51757 Total 440135 817209 30601 1287945

With the country reporting a daily surge in coronavirus cases over the last few days, the Centre has repeatedly urged people to take precautions and practice social distancing. The government has also said that it is regularly coordinating with states and union territories (UTs) to by sending central teams of experts to areas witnessing increase in caseload and hand-holding of COVID hospitals in states through the tele-consultation programme led by AIIMS, New Delhi.

"These combined efforts have resulted in Case Fatality Rate being managed at low levels. It is 2.41 per cent, as on date, and steadily declining," the government said on Thursday, as reported by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that it doesn't expect that a COVID-19 vaccine will be available until 2021, adding that it is working to ensure fair vaccine distribution, but in the meantime it is key to suppress the virus's spread.

"Realistically it is going to be the first part of next year before we start seeing people getting vaccinated," Reuters quoted Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies programme, as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma