49,310 new COVID-19 cases, biggest one-day spike, take India's tally to 12.87 lakh; death toll crosses 30,000-mark
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With a record 49,310 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, India's tally on Friday reached 12,87,945 while the death toll crossed the 30,000-mark. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 740 COVID-19 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.
As per the data available at the Health Ministry website, there are 4,40,135 active coronavirus cases in India while the recovery rate has improved to 63.45 per cent as 8,17,209 have been recovered from coronavirus and discharged from hospitals.
With 3.47 lakh coronavirus cases and nearly 13,000 deaths, Maharashtra remains the worst affected state in India. Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state with nearly 2 lakh coronavirus cases and over 3,200 deaths while Delhi holds the third spot with 1.27 lakh COVID-19 cases and over 3,700 fatalities. Karnataka has also emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in India over the last few days. The southern state has so far reported more than 80,000 coronavirus cases and over 1,600 fatalities.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total Confirmed cases
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|70
|170
|0
|240
|Andhra Pradesh
|34272
|37555
|884
|72711
|Arunachal Pradesh
|654
|334
|3
|991
|Assam
|8022
|20699
|70
|28791
|Bihar
|10994
|20769
|217
|31980
|Chandigarh
|256
|531
|13
|800
|Chhattisgarh
|1847
|4377
|30
|6254
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|279
|489
|2
|770
|Delhi
|14554
|109065
|3745
|127364
|Goa
|1666
|2655
|29
|4350
|Gujarat
|12247
|37978
|2252
|52477
|Haryana
|6348
|22249
|378
|28975
|Himachal Pradesh
|687
|1136
|11
|1834
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7438
|8709
|282
|16429
|Jharkhand
|3734
|3174
|67
|6975
|Karnataka
|49937
|29310
|1616
|80863
|Kerala
|9466
|6594
|50
|16110
|Ladakh
|183
|1025
|2
|1210
|Madhya Pradesh
|7335
|17359
|780
|25474
|Maharashtra
|140395
|194253
|12854
|347502
|Manipur
|649
|1466
|0
|2115
|Meghalaya
|452
|78
|4
|534
|Mizoram
|149
|183
|0
|332
|Nagaland
|644
|530
|0
|1174
|Odisha
|6592
|14393
|114
|21099
|Puducherry
|986
|1400
|34
|2420
|Punjab
|3721
|7741
|277
|11739
|Rajasthan
|8811
|23815
|594
|33220
|Sikkim
|338
|122
|0
|460
|Tamil Nadu
|52939
|136793
|3232
|192964
|Telangana
|11052
|39327
|447
|50826
|Tripura
|1574
|2072
|10
|3656
|Uttarakhand
|1986
|3399
|60
|5445
|Uttar Pradesh
|21012
|35803
|1289
|58104
|West Bengal
|18846
|31656
|1255
|51757
|Total
|440135
|817209
|30601
|1287945
With the country reporting a daily surge in coronavirus cases over the last few days, the Centre has repeatedly urged people to take precautions and practice social distancing. The government has also said that it is regularly coordinating with states and union territories (UTs) to by sending central teams of experts to areas witnessing increase in caseload and hand-holding of COVID hospitals in states through the tele-consultation programme led by AIIMS, New Delhi.
"These combined efforts have resulted in Case Fatality Rate being managed at low levels. It is 2.41 per cent, as on date, and steadily declining," the government said on Thursday, as reported by news agency PTI.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that it doesn't expect that a COVID-19 vaccine will be available until 2021, adding that it is working to ensure fair vaccine distribution, but in the meantime it is key to suppress the virus's spread.
"Realistically it is going to be the first part of next year before we start seeing people getting vaccinated," Reuters quoted Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies programme, as saying.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma