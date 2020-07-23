Of the total 12,38,635 cases, 4,26,167 are active cases, while 7,82,607 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India registered another record spike of daily coronavirus cases with 45,720 new infections during the last 24 hours, taking the overall toll past 12-lakh mark. The overall coronavirus toll in India reached 12,38,635 on Thursday morning, according to Union Health ministry data.

The death toll also crossed the 29,000-mark after record 1,129 new fatalities were recorded in the country during the last 24 hours. India reported the last one lakh cases in just 3 days after it crossed the 11-lakh mark on July 20.

Of the total 12,38,635 cases, 4,26,167 are active cases, while 7,82,607 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 22nd July is 1,50,75,369 including 3,50,823 samples tested yesterday.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. The state reported the highest single-day spike of 10,576 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which pushed its overall tally to 3,37,607. The state's death toll due to the virus went up by 280 and reached 12,556. A total of 5,552 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered people in the state to 1,87,769.

Meanwhile, the daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu soared to a new record high of 5,849 on Wednesday, taking the tally to 1,86,492 while the state government inaugurated its first plasma bank and appealed to the recovered people to donate blood and save lives. The day also saw the death toll mounting to 3,144 with the addition of 74 fatalities. On the positive side, recoveries rose to 1,31,583 with 4,910 people getting cured.

Whereas, Delhi recorded 1,227 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.26 lakh, while the death toll from the disease rose to 3,719. On Monday, the fresh cases count had dipped to 954, and it increased the next day to 1,349.

29 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths across India:

Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged Deaths Total Confirmed cases Andaman and Nicobar Islands 58 163 0 221 Andhra Pradesh 31763 32127 823 64713 Arunachal Pradesh 632 314 3 949 Assam 8675 18033 64 26772 Bihar 10506 19646 217 30369 Chandigarh 254 526 13 793 Chhattisgarh 1709 4230 29 5968 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 257 474 2 733 Delhi 14954 107650 3719 126323 Goa 1607 2541 28 4176 Gujarat 11915 37260 2224 51399 Haryana 6117 21697 372 28186 Himachal Pradesh 609 1105 11 1725 Jammu and Kashmir 6831 8607 273 15711 Jharkhand 3397 3024 64 6485 Karnataka 47075 27239 1519 75833 Kerala 8825 6162 45 15032 Ladakh 186 1018 2 1206 Madhya Pradesh 7236 16836 770 24842 Maharashtra 137282 187769 12556 337607 Manipur 632 1428 0 2060 Meghalaya 433 77 4 514 Mizoram 138 179 0 317 Nagaland 598 486 0 1084 Odisha 5977 13750 108 19835 Puducherry 900 1369 31 2300 Punjab 3391 7641 269 11301 Rajasthan 8387 23364 583 32334 Sikkim 326 112 0 438 Tamil Nadu 51765 131583 3144 186492 Telangana 11155 37666 438 49259 Tripura 1408 2032 9 3449 Uttarakhand 1894 3349 57 5300 Uttar Pradesh 20825 33500 1263 55588 West Bengal 18450 29650 1221 49321 Total# 426167 782607 29861 1238635





