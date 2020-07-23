Record 45,720 cases, 1,129 fatalities in one day take India's COVID-19 tally past 12-lakh mark; death toll tops 29,000
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India registered another record spike of daily coronavirus cases with 45,720 new infections during the last 24 hours, taking the overall toll past 12-lakh mark. The overall coronavirus toll in India reached 12,38,635 on Thursday morning, according to Union Health ministry data.
The death toll also crossed the 29,000-mark after record 1,129 new fatalities were recorded in the country during the last 24 hours. India reported the last one lakh cases in just 3 days after it crossed the 11-lakh mark on July 20.
Of the total 12,38,635 cases, 4,26,167 are active cases, while 7,82,607 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 22nd July is 1,50,75,369 including 3,50,823 samples tested yesterday.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. The state reported the highest single-day spike of 10,576 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which pushed its overall tally to 3,37,607. The state's death toll due to the virus went up by 280 and reached 12,556. A total of 5,552 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered people in the state to 1,87,769.
Meanwhile, the daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu soared to a new record high of 5,849 on Wednesday, taking the tally to 1,86,492 while the state government inaugurated its first plasma bank and appealed to the recovered people to donate blood and save lives. The day also saw the death toll mounting to 3,144 with the addition of 74 fatalities. On the positive side, recoveries rose to 1,31,583 with 4,910 people getting cured.
Whereas, Delhi recorded 1,227 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.26 lakh, while the death toll from the disease rose to 3,719. On Monday, the fresh cases count had dipped to 954, and it increased the next day to 1,349.
29 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.
Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus cases and deaths across India:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged
|Deaths
|Total Confirmed cases
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|58
|163
|0
|221
|Andhra Pradesh
|31763
|32127
|823
|64713
|Arunachal Pradesh
|632
|314
|3
|949
|Assam
|8675
|18033
|64
|26772
|Bihar
|10506
|19646
|217
|30369
|Chandigarh
|254
|526
|13
|793
|Chhattisgarh
|1709
|4230
|29
|5968
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|257
|474
|2
|733
|Delhi
|14954
|107650
|3719
|126323
|Goa
|1607
|2541
|28
|4176
|Gujarat
|11915
|37260
|2224
|51399
|Haryana
|6117
|21697
|372
|28186
|Himachal Pradesh
|609
|1105
|11
|1725
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6831
|8607
|273
|15711
|Jharkhand
|3397
|3024
|64
|6485
|Karnataka
|47075
|27239
|1519
|75833
|Kerala
|8825
|6162
|45
|15032
|Ladakh
|186
|1018
|2
|1206
|Madhya Pradesh
|7236
|16836
|770
|24842
|Maharashtra
|137282
|187769
|12556
|337607
|Manipur
|632
|1428
|0
|2060
|Meghalaya
|433
|77
|4
|514
|Mizoram
|138
|179
|0
|317
|Nagaland
|598
|486
|0
|1084
|Odisha
|5977
|13750
|108
|19835
|Puducherry
|900
|1369
|31
|2300
|Punjab
|3391
|7641
|269
|11301
|Rajasthan
|8387
|23364
|583
|32334
|Sikkim
|326
|112
|0
|438
|Tamil Nadu
|51765
|131583
|3144
|186492
|Telangana
|11155
|37666
|438
|49259
|Tripura
|1408
|2032
|9
|3449
|Uttarakhand
|1894
|3349
|57
|5300
|Uttar Pradesh
|20825
|33500
|1263
|55588
|West Bengal
|18450
|29650
|1221
|49321
|Total#
|426167
|782607
|29861
|1238635
Posted By: Talib Khan