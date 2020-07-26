BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur, a Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has asked people to recite Hanuman Chalisa five times a day till August 5 to get rid of the coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After Dilip Ghosh's cow urine and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal's 'Bhabhiji Papad', another BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur, a Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal and accused in a bomb blast case, has asked people to recite Hanuman Chalisa five times a day till August 5 to get rid of the coronavirus.

"Let us all of us together make a spiritual effort to wish people good health and end the coronavirus epidemic. Recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' five times a day at your home from July 25 to August 5. Conclude this ritual by lighting lamps on August 5 and offering ‘aarti’ to Lord Ram at home," Thakur tweeted.

August 5 coincides with the 'bhoomi poojan' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The BJP MP also said that while the lockdown in Bhopal will end on August 4, the ritual will end on the day of 'bhoomi pujan'.

"Though the lockdown will be over on August 4, this ritual (recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa, a hymn in praise of Lord Hanuman) will end on August 5, when 'bhoomi pujan' for Ram temple in Ayodhya will be performed. We will celebrate that day like Diwali," she added.

As the world awaits a cure for Covid-19, which has killed over 6.4 lakh people and infected over 16 million globally, BJP leaders are coming with their own cures. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal reportedly launched a papad brand that helps body develop antibodies against coronavirus.

Another BJP leader and party's West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh suggested cow urine to fight the deadly coronavirus. During his 'Chai pe Charcha' program in Durgapur, Ghosh asked people not to worry and suggested cow urine and ayurvedic medicine for coronavirus.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma