Reason Behind Terrorism In J&K Is Lack Of Infrastructure, Says Rajnath Singh In Ladakh

Image: Rajnath Singh addressing the gathering after inaugurating the 75 BRO infrastructure projects, at an event, in Ladakh (ANI)

DEFENCE Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday interacted with locals during his visit to locals and said that lack of infrastructure is one of the reasons behind the increasing terrorism in the Union Territory.

"Lack of infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir for decades post-independence was one of the reasons behind the rise of terrorism in the UT. These internal disturbances resulted in a significant decline in tourist footfall that impacted Ladakh also, as well as the entire nation. Now, due to the government's efforts, the region is witnessing a new dawn of peace and progress," said Singh as quoted by the news agency ANI.

On his visit, Singh launched 75 infrastructure projects across six States and two Union Territories, during his visit to Ladakh. These projects have been built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

He further also mentioned that "people living in border areas are our strategic assets".

"Infrastructure is being rapidly developed in border areas. We cannot say enough in praise for BRO for the work they have done here," added the Defence Minister.

Singh also spoke about the development of all states/UTs of the country and promised that the remote areas will soon be connected with the rest of the country adding that BRO plays an important role in achieving the goal.

As per the statement of the Defence Ministry, these crucial projects have been constructed at a total cost of Rs 2,180 crore by the BRO in record time, many of which have been completed in a single working season using state-of-the-art technology.

Singh hailed the determination of BRO for achieving the feat despite of the challenging weather conditions and highlighted that the projects will boost the country's defence preparedness and ensure the economic development of border areas.

Other projects inaugurated virtually by Singh include two helipads, one each in Hanle and Thakung, in Eastern Ladakh. These helipads will enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force in the region.

The BRO's first Carbon Neutral Habitat at a height of 19,000 feet for its personnel was also inaugurated at Hanle. It is BRO's effort towards contributing to Ladakh's resolve of becoming the country's first Carbon Neutral Union Territory. The key features of this complex include the accommodation of 57 personnel and thermal comfort during extreme weather. It will enable BRO to operate efficiently during large part of winters, said the Defence Ministry statement.

(With inputs from ANI)