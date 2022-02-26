New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis, the students living in the Eastern European country narrated their plight of the ground situation and urged the Indian government to bring them back home. Meanwhile, a special flight of Air India AI-1943 lands at Bucharest in Romania for the evacuation of stranded Indians.

Students, stranded in Ukraine, have been sending SOS videos and messages to their family members and helpline numbers and can be seen crying for help. The families of over 20,000 students are continuously urging the government to ramp up the evacuation process and bring their children back.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also shared a video, purportedly shot in a refuge bunker in Ukraine, in which two students from Karnataka's Bangalore are appealing to the Indian embassy in Ukraine to rescue them. They claim that no help is forthcoming from Indian officials.

"No special flights have been accommodated for us. We have been staying at this bunker...it's really hard for us. We request you to send help as soon as possible," a student identified as Meghna said in the video. The video also shows many other Indian students moving around in the dark bunker.

Visuals of Indian students in bunkers are disturbing. Many are stuck in eastern Ukraine which is under heavy attack.



My thoughts are with their worried family members. Again, I appeal to GOI to execute urgent evacuation.

In a video call, a student stranded in Ukraine, Ashwini Sharma, as quoted by ANI, said, "People are sitting in the bunker here. There were rounds of shelling after which we were told to sit in the bunker. We are in the metro station now. The situation is not good at the moment. It is very cold out here."

Asked if any assistance has been provided by the Ukrainian government, he said that there is no support "but we have brought our blankets and eatables with us." "We are at the metro station for our safety. Water has finished in the machines. Before it was finished, we were told to fill up the water. There is a tap in the metro station that has 24-hour running water. When we feel hungry, we go back to our place, prepare food and again come back here," he said.

Sharma further said that a form has been given there by the Indian Embassy to be filled up for the evacuation of the students. However, there has not been direct contact by the Embassy so far. "There has not been direct contact with the Indian Embassy, however, we are receiving messages to fill up a form", he said.

"There has been no such notice or directive on how to evacuate the students. We are on the east side and the place where we will be taken is on the west. How will we travel there? We do not know anything," he added.

In a latest advisory by the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, Indian citizens in the war-torn country were on Saturday advised not to move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with the Indian government. In an effort to evacuate stranded Indian nationals from war-hit Ukraine, Air India is operating two flights from Delhi to Bucharest (Romania) and Budapest (Hungary) today.

"Based upon inputs from the Ministry of External Affairs on the emerging situation in Ukraine, Air India will operate two flights from Delhi to Bucharest (Romania) and Budapest (Hungary) tomorrow, that is, February 26. Air India shall be operating VBM flights," Air India informed.

