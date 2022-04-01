New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a two-day visit to New Delhi, on Friday heaped praise on India for its independent foreign policies and concentration on real national legitimate interests and said that these policies are the basis of our growing cooperation. Lavrov also announced that Russia is ready to supply any goods to India that the country wants to buy, further deepening the ties between the two countries.

"I believe that Indian foreign policies are characterised by independence and the concentration on real national legitimate interests. The same policy based in the Russian Federation and this makes us, as big countries, good friends and loyal partner", Sergey Lavrov said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"We will be ready to supply to India any goods which it wants to buy from us. We are ready to discuss. Russia and India have very good relations," Lavrov added. The announcement is significant as it comes amid the ongoing energy crisis due to Russia's military operation in Ukraine that has severely affected energy prices across the world.

#WATCH | Russian Foreign Min replies to ANI on how he sees India's position in ongoing war,offer of oil supply to India, any confirmation on Rupee-Ruble payment&sanctions



"If India wants to buy anything from us, ready to discuss & reach mutually acceptable cooperation," he says pic.twitter.com/41Qh1B3qBP — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

Lavrov also categorically stated that US pressure will not affect the partnership between India and Russia. "Have no doubt pressure doesn't affect partnership, I have no doubt no pressure will affect our partnership... They (US) are forcing others to follow their politics," said Lavrov. Earlier this week, the US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price had said that every country has its own relationship with Moscow and Washington is not seeking any change in that.

#WATCH I have no doubt no pressure will affect our partnership... They (US) are forcing others to follow their politics: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov when asked if US pressure on India will affect Indo-Russian ties pic.twitter.com/rmTnmbS8IZ — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

On the possibility of India becoming a mediator between Moscow and Kyiv, the Russian Foreign Minister said, "India is an important country. If India sees to play that role which provides resolution of the problem. If India is with its position of a just and rational approach to international problems, it can support such process."

Emphasizing that the relations between Moscow and New Delhi are decades old, he said, "Talks are characterised by relations which we developed with India for many decades. Relations are strategic partnerships. This was the basis on which we have been promoting our cooperation in all areas." He also appreciated Indian diplomacy and assured to extend support to India calling it a "loyal partner".

Elaborating at length on how Russia can support India in terms of security challenges, Lavrov said, "I believe that Indian foreign policies are characterised by independence and the concentration on real national legitimate interests. The same policy is based in the Russian Federation and this makes us, as big countries, good friends and loyal partners."

The India and Russia ties have been a longstanding relation. Since the signing of the "Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership" in October 2000, India-Russia ties have acquired a qualitatively new character with enhanced levels of cooperation in almost all areas of the bilateral relationship including political, security, defence, trade and economy, science and technology, and culture.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Friday. Both the leaders held bilateral talks and tweeted the Russian Foreign Ministry. Lavrov, who is on a two-day official visit to India arrived here on Thursday. This is the first trip of Lavrov to India since Moscow launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24.

