Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021: PM Modi also said that the country is ready to save humanity with two indigenously developed vaccines for the coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention to mark the celebrations of 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, also known as NRI Day 2021. PBD convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians.

During his address at the inauguration of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, PM Modi hailed the contributions of the Indian residing overseas in the development of the nation. He also said that the country is ready to save humanity with two indigenously developed vaccines for the coronavirus.

“Today we have been connected with the internet from various corners of the world but our minds are always connected with 'Maa Bharti'… In the last few months, I've had discussions with several heads of states. These heads of states have categorically mentioned how Persons of Indian Origin served their societies, from doctors to social workers to even commoners,” PM Modi said.

"India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators and testing kits from outside but today our nation is self-reliant. Today India is ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines", he said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan