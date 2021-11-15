New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government has apprised the Supreme Court that it is ready to impose a complete lockdown in the national capital in order to control air pollution. The Delhi government, in its affidavit to the apex court, further stated that the lockdown will only be meaningful if the adjoining areas of the Delhi-NCR in neighbouring states also impose a complete lockdown.

In an affidavit, the Delhi government said, "GNCTD is ready to take steps like complete lockdown to control local emissions. However, such a step would be meaningful if it is implemented across the NCR areas in neighbouring states. Given Delhi's compact size, a lockdown would have limited impact on the air quality regime".

The Delhi government, listing the steps taken so far, said no physical classes would be held in schools this week and the government officials would work from home, and private offices have also been advised to allow work-from-home for their employees. "All construction and demolition activities will be closed with immediate effect till November 17", said the affidavit.

Meanwhile, the Centre also suggested three steps to curb the rising air pollution levels in the national capital. The Centre suggested the introduction of an odd-even vehicle scheme, a ban on trucks' entry in Delhi and a lockdown in severest conditions.

Terming the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR an "emergency" situation, the apex court on Saturday suggested clamping a lockdown in the national capital as it asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take immediate measures to improve the air quality. The court had said the situation of pollution is so bad that people are wearing masks inside their houses.

It had said there are other reasons for pollution such as vehicular emissions, firecrackers and dust, and singling out stubble burning is not the solution. The apex court had also expressed concern that schools in the city have opened and children are being exposed to severe pollution conditions.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan