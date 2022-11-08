'Ready To Be Hanged If...': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's New Challenge For Arvind Kejriwal

DAYS after jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who alleged that he is being threatened by Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain and ex-Tihar director general (DG) after his complaint to Delhi LG went public, released another letter saying that he was ready to be hanged if any issues he has raised to Delhi LG turn out to be wrong.

Conman Sukesh who is facing several cases of corruption, now challenged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to resign from his post even if a single allegation made by him turns out to be true. He further said that if the charges made by him against jailed Delhi minister Satyendra Jain, Kejriwal and the AAP party turn out to be false, he is ready to be hanged.

“Kejriwal Ji, if any of my raised issues to Delhi LG turn out to be wrong as you & your associates said, I'm ready to be hanged. But if the complaint is proven true, you'll resign & retire from politics for good, read Sukesh Chandrashekhar's letter given by his lawyer.

"I kept quiet and ignored everything but due to your constant threats and pressure through the Jail administration and Mr Jain asking me to give funds during Punjab and Goa polls, brazenly even though I was undergoing investigation," Sukesh wrote.

Further, rejecting the AAP's claims that he was lying, Sukesh Chandrashekhar questioned why the jail administration was pressuring him to withdraw his prior complaint if he was lying.

"Kejriwalji why was Mr Jain constantly asking me to withdraw complaint filed in HC against former DG Sandeep Goel and the Jail administration? Why was I constantly threatened apart from asking me to give more funds for your election Campaigns? Why afraid of enquiry? What are you scared off if you are truthfull?," he said in his letter.

Earleir, the conman wrote a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena alleging that he was forced to pay Rs 10 crore "protection money" to Satyendar Jain. He again released a fresh letter accusing Kejriwal of forcing him to bring 20-30 individuals to contribute Rs 500 crore to the party in return for seats. "Kejriwal Ji why you forced me to bring 20-30 individuals to contribute Rs 500 cr to the party in return of seats," read Chandrashekhar's letter has been confirmed by his lawyer.

He further also called Delhi Chief Miniter a Maha Thug. “Kejriwal, if I am the country’s ‘biggest thug’ according to you. Then on what basis you received Rs 50 crore from me and offered a Rajya Sabha seat to me? So what does that make you? Maha thug ?” his letter read.