'Ready To Assist As...': US Amid 'War Of Words' Between India, Pakistan Over Bilawal's Comments

AMID the war of words between India and Pakistan over the derogatory comments by Pak Minister Bilawal Bhutto against PM Modi, US State Department Spokesperson, Ned Price on Tuesday said that his country shares a multifaceted relationship with both India and Pakistan and does not want to see a "war of words" erupt between the two neighbouring nations. He called for a constructive dialogue between the two neighbours for the betterment of their people.

Over the last few days, representatives from India and Pakistan have engaged in verbal spats in international forums over issues of terrorism and the Kashmir dispute. "We have a global strategic partnership with India. I have also spoken about the deep partnership we have with Pakistan. These relationships in our mind are not zero-sum. We do not view them in relation to one another," Ned Price, as quoted by PTI, said.

Each of these relationships is indispensable to the US and to the promotion and pursuit of the shared goals that the US has with both, Price added. "There are differences that, of course, need to be addressed between India and Pakistan. The United States stands ready to assist as a partner to both," he asserted.

"The fact that we have partnerships with both countries leaves us not wanting to see a war of words between India and Pakistan. We would like to see a constructive dialogue between India and Pakistan. We think that is for the betterment of the Pakistani and Indian people. There is much work that we can do together bilaterally," Price said.

The ties between India and Pakistan have deteriorated after India made constitutional changes to alter the autonomous status of its northern state of Jammu and Kashmir. On August 5, 2019, India scrapped article 370 of the constitution which granted J&K special rights and divided the state into two union territories.

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto last week attacked Indian Prime Minister Modi and slammed the RSS. He was retaliating to Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s veiled charge against Pakistan that the "contemporary epicentre of terrorism" remains very much active and called for collective action to tackle them.

Later, Jaishankar even made it clear who he was referring to and said that the world sees Pakistan as the epicentre of terrorism. He also recalled US politician Hillary Clinton's message to Islamabad that snakes in one's backyard will eventually bite those who keep them. "The US has a global strategic partnership with India. These relationships stand on their own; it is not zero-sum,” Price said.

He also tried to assure the world that the US will be a fair partner to both India and Pakistan, saying - “Where we have disagreements or concerns, we voice those just as we would with our Pakistani friends as well".

