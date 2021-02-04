Farmers' Protest: The MEA said that the Republic Day violence at Red Fort "evoked similar sentiments and reactions" in India as did the Capitol Hill incident on January 6 and are addressed as per local laws.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that it has taken a note of the comments made by the US State Department over farm laws and thanked Washington for acknowledging steps taken by India for the development of the agricultural sector.

Addressing a press conference, the MEA also said that the Republic Day violence at Red Fort "evoked similar sentiments and reactions" in India as did the Capitol Hill incident on January 6 and are addressed as per local laws.

"US State Dept has acknowledged steps been taken by India towards agricultural reforms. Any protest must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity and ongoing efforts of the government and concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Speaking about the internet suspension on the outskirts of the national capital, the MEA said that the "temporary measures" were taken to prevent further violence in Delhi-NCR.

"Debate on reforming agricultural sector is an issue being addressed by Indian democratic polity. Those following it should have an informed and objective view. We're making sure through our activities that this is what happens," Srivastava said, as reported by ANI.

The US had on Wednesday welcomed the steps taken by the Indian government to improve the efficiency of the markets but noted that peaceful protests are a "hallmark of a thriving democracy".

Supporting the three contentious agricultural laws passed by the Parliament last year, the US said that the legislations will attract private investment and greater market access to the farmers.

"We recognise that peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy, and note that the Indian Supreme Court has stated the same. We encourage that any differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue," the US said in a statement.

The statements from the US state department came after several global celebrities came out in support of the farmers' protests in India. However, India has called the remarks by foreign leaders and organisations on protests by farmers as "ill-informed" and "unwarranted", asserting that the matter pertains to the internal affairs of a democratic country.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma