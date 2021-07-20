According to the data of the serosurvey, 2/3rd of India's total population have developed antibodies against COVID-19, however, the data also showed that around 40 crore people don't have antibodies and are vulnerable to COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday presented the conclusions of the fourth national serosurvey and said that the implications of the survey showed a ray of hope but no room for complacency. According to the data of the serosurvey, 2/3rd of India's total population have developed antibodies against COVID-19, however, the data also showed that around 40 crore people don't have antibodies and are vulnerable to COVID-19.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan