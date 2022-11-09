Ravindra Jadeja's Wife Rivaba Likely To Get BJP Ticket For Gujarat Assembly Polls: Report

THE BJP is set to announce a list of candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections today as a meeting of the party's top election body is underway. Ahead of the final list, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja, who joined the BJP three years ago, is reportedly among those likely to get the party ticket.

The BJP's Central Election Committee which decides on all candidates for polls is expected to announce the first list on Wednesday. The committee will meet under the chairmanship of party chief JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Defence Minister will be among the attendees.

According to a report by NDTV, some of the senior officials of the party, including former chief minister Vijay Rupani and former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who have been in office for 27 years in Gujarat, might not run this time. It has been learned that those above 75 years old, as well as family members of MPs and MLAs, will be ineligible.

Rivaba Jadeja who is a mechanical engineer by education married Ravindra Jadeja in 2016. She has also served as the leader of the Rajput community organisation Karni Sena.

The party core group for Gujarat polls met in Delhi on Tuesday and discussed names as a preparatory step towards today's meeting. Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state unit president CR Patil, and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya are a few of the individuals that belong to the faction.

The elections are turning out to be a three-way fight. The Aam Aadmi Party has launched a massive campaign in an effort to disrupt what it calls "a friendly match" between the two major parties, while the Congress, which increased its vote share and seats last time, has kept things low-key.

Gujarat is scheduled to vote in two-phase on December 1 and 5. Results will be out on December 8, along with those of Himachal Pradesh, where the BJP is hoping to retain power also.