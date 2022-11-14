Ravindra Jadeja Backs Wife Rivaba From Jamnagar North, Says 'She Wants To Follow Path Of PM Modi'

Rivaba Jadeja will replace sitting MLA, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja from the Jamnagar North constituency. Dharmendrasinh was denied ticket from the seat for this year’s elections. Rivaba will be the face of BJP from the Jamnagar North constituency.

Mon, 14 Nov 2022
Ravindra Jadeja can be seen in a saffron kurta accompanying his wife Rivaba to a BJP event ahead of filing of nomination.(Image Credit: ANI)

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja is contesting from Jamnagar North constituency in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. On Monday, she filed her nomination from the seat on a BJP ticket. Ravindra Jadeja was seen in a saffron kurta accompanying his wife Rivaba to a BJP event ahead of filing of nomination.

"It is her first time as an MLA candidate and she'll learn a lot. I hope she will progress. She is of a helping nature and has always wanted to help people and hence joined politics. She wants to follow the path of PM Modi to work for the people," ANI quoted Jadeja as saying.

According to media reports, Rivaba replaces sitting MLA, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja from the Jamnagar North constituency. Dharmendrasinh was denied ticket from the seat for this year’s elections. Rivaba will be the face of BJP from the Jamnagar North constituency.

Earlier on Sunday, the BJP announced one more candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly election. BJP has released the names of 167 candidates for the Gujarat assembly elections. The party fielded Jagdishbhai Makwana from the Wadhwan Assembly constituency.

Jadeja posted a video on Twitter on Sunday asking for support for his wife.

Speaking in Gujarati, he said: "My dear Jamnagar residents and all cricket fans. As you all know that here Gujarat assembly elections are progressing fast like T20 cricket. BJP has made my wife Rivabaa candidate."

"She is going to file nomination papers on November 14. It is your responsibility to create an atmosphere of victory. So let's meet tomorrow morning," he said.

