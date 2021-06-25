New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Social media giant Twitter on Friday blocked the personal handle of Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on the alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA. However, his account was unblocked an hour later.

Slamming the social media giant, Prasad on Koo said that Twitter's action is in gross violation of IT rules as the micro-blogging website had failed to give prior notice before denying access to his account.

He said it was apparent that his statements calling out the high handedness and arbitrary actions of the microblogging platform, particularly sharing clips of interviews to TV channels and the powerful impact had "clearly ruffled its feathers".

"Friends! Something highly peculiar happened today. Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour on the alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA and subsequently they allowed me to access the account," Prasad said.

"Twitter's actions were in gross violation of Rule 4 (8) of Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, where they failed to provide me any prior notice before denying me access to my own account," Prasad added.

.@Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour on the alleged ground that there was a violation of Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA and subsequently they allowed me to access the account: IT Minister @rsprasad pic.twitter.com/HnR2ojVXqo — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) June 25, 2021

The blocking of the IT Minister's Twitter account comes at a time when the US digital giant has been engaged in a tussle with the Indian government over the new social media rules.

The central government has slammed Twitter for deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the country's new IT rules, which has led to the microblogging platform losing its intermediary status in India and becoming liable for users posting any unlawful content.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan