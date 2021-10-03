Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday night detained 10 people following a raid at a rave party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. In a statement, the anti-drugs agency said that cocaine, hashish, ganja, MD and other intoxicants were recovered during the raid.

"We've intercepted some persons. The probe is underway. Drugs have been recovered. We're investigating 8 to 10 persons," NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Several media reports have claimed that a son of a prominent Bollywood star's son has also been detained by the NCB. Officials, quoted by ANI, have also confirmed that the agency children of some Bollywood actors are being investigated.

However, Wankhede refused to comment on whether the anti-drugs agency has arrested or detained any Bollywood celebrity. "I can't comment on it," he told ANI when asked "was any celebrity present at the party".

As per media reports, the NCB raided the ship -- Empress -- after a tip-off from its sources. Reports have claimed that the raid was underway for more than seven hours after the party began following consumption of drugs when the ship reached mid-sea.

The NCB has been conducting raids and searches in connection with drugs case in the film industry since Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai last year. It had also arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in September last year over allegations of arranging drugs for the late actor.

Later, the anti-drugs agency also searched the Mumbai residence of actor Arjun Rampal while it arrested the wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala after allegedly recovering 10 grams of marijuana at her house. The agency had also seized the mobile phones of actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in connection with the case.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma