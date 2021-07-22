The women were in Hauz Khas when a group of men stopped them and passed lewd comments. The men allegedly asked them their "hourly rate for sexual activities".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident, two women from Northeast were allegedly harassed by a group of men in Delhi's posh Hauz Khas area. The video of the alleged incident has gone viral on social media.

The women were in Hauz Khas when a group of men stopped them and passed lewd comments. The men allegedly asked them their "hourly rate for sexual activities". The middle-aged men were later seen apologising to the women after being confronted.

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson, Swati Maliwal, took suo-moto cognizance of the incident and asked the police to file FIR in the case.

"Came across a shameful video on social media wherein some women from the North East have alleged that a group of men have racially and sexually harassed them and asked, "Tumhara rate kya hai". This is a very very serious matter, issuing Notice to Delhi Police to register FIR," Maliwal tweeted.

"The girls have captured the incident and shared the same on social media platforms. It has also been reported that no FIR has been registered in the matter so far. This is a very serious matter and needs to be dealt with very strictly," Maliwal said in a notice.

DCW chief Maliwal also asked the Delhi Police to provide a copy of FIR registered in the matter, details of the accused identified and arrested, steps taken to identify and arrest the accused in case of non-arrest and a detailed action taken report in the matter.

