Ratan Tata, Sudha Murthy, 4 Other Eminent Personalities Join PM CARES Advisory Board

SEVERAL eminent personalities have been nominated as trustees of the PM CARES Fund on Wednesday, the government said in an official statement. The newly nominated trustees include former judge of Supreme Court, Justice K.T. Thomas, industrialist, and TATA Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata, and former Lok Sabha speaker Kariya Munda.

The list of newly nominated trustees comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the PM CARES Fund. The meeting was attended by the Trustees of the PM CARES Fund, i.e. Union Home Minister and Union Finance Minister as also, the newly nominated trustees of the PM CARES Fund.

The trust further decided to nominate eminent persons for the constitution of the fund's advisory board. These include former Comptroller and Auditor General of India Rajiv Mehrishi, former chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murthy, and Anand Shah, co-founder of Teach for India and former CEO of Indicorps and Piramal Foundation.

The trustees appreciated the role played by the fund at a crucial time for the country. Prime Minister Modi appreciated the people of the country for contributing wholeheartedly to the PM CARES Fund, the statement said.

The statement also added that a discussion took place that PM CARES has a larger vision on effectively responding to emergency and distress situations, not only through relief assistance but also by taking mitigation measures and capacity building.

The prime minister welcomed the trustees for becoming an integral part of the PM CARES Fund.

Prime Minister Modi said the participation of new trustees and advisors will provide wider perspectives on the functioning of the PM CARES Fund, according to the statement.

He said their vast experience of public life would impart further vigour in making the fund more responsive to various public needs.

PM CARES Fund was set up as a part of emergency relief measures at the time of the pandemic. The objective behind this was to have a dedicated fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide relief to the affected people.

