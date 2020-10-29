Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2020: Know why Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is called Iron Man of India and his crucial role in the unification of India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was one of the tallest leaders of Indian freedom movement. Popularly known as the “Iron Man of India”, Patel played a crucial role in persuading as many as 565 princely states to accede to the union of India after independence. He was also the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of independent India. Patel's birth anniversary, October 31, is also celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day, an ode to his unwavering commitment towards national integration.

Patel oversaw the accession of 565 princely states into the Indian union, thereby blocking splitting of a country into miniature nations, which earned him the title of 'Iron Man of India'. "Through the spring of 1947, Patel threw a series of lunch parties, where he urged his princely guests to help the Congress in framing a new constitution of India," writes historian Ramachandra Guha in his work, "India after Gandhi." While Patel was the one who laid out the initial framework for persuading the princes to join, it was his alert and intelligent secretary, V.P. Menon, who did the groundwork of coaxing them

Sardar Patel and VP Menon were instrumental in cases of Junagarh and Hyderabad. Despite persuasion from Patel and Menon, Nizam did not want to cede Hyderbad to the Indian union. The Nizam’s ambitions, if realised, could have cut off north India from the south as Hyderabad ran across the Deccan plateau in the centre of the Indian subcontinent.

Three days before his resignation, Lord Mountbatten urged the Nizam to join hands with India and go down in history as a peacemaker on the Indian sub-continent. But the latter was in no mood to listen. On September 13, 1947 Sardar Patel ordered the Indian army to take over Hyderabad.

It took less than four days for Indian troops to take control of the princely state. According to Guha, at least 42 Indian soldiers and 2,000-odd Razakars were killed in the intense battle. On the night of September 17, the Nizam in a radio broadcast announced a ban on the Razakars and asked his subjects to live in peace with the people of India.

