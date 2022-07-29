Rashtrapatni Remark Row: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary Tenders Written Apology To President Droupadi Murmu

Rashtrapatni Remark Row: "I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. I apologise and request you to accept the same," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary wrote in his letter.

By Talibuddin Khan
Updated: Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:09 PM IST
Minute Read
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks to the media over his 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu. (ANI Photo)

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, who courted a massive controversy with his "Rashtrapatni" remark, on Friday tendered a written apology to President Droupadi Murmu. In a letter to the President, he said that he mistakenly used an incorrect word for her and it was a slip of tongue.

"I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. I apologise and request you to accept the same," Chowdhury said in his letter to the President.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary during Congress' protest at Vijay chowk on Wednesday, had used the word 'rashtrapatni" for President Murmu, that created a row with the ruling BJP raising the issue in Parliament, demanding an apology from him and Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Related Reads
