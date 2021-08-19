Neelakurinji flowers blossom during the months of September–October. Out of the 250 species of the flower, 46 are found in India, which bloom primarily in the Western Ghats. This year, the flowers have also blossomed at Shantanpara Shalom Hills in Idukki, Kerela.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Neelakurinji flowers, which bloom once every 12 years, have flowered again, this time at the two scenic hillocks of Mandalpatti and Kotte Batta in the Kodagu district of Karnataka. Known as Kurinji or Neelakurinji in Malayalam and Tamil meaning 'blue flower', it is a shrub that is found in the shola forests of the Western Ghats in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Pic credits: alphonstourism

This plant flowers during the months of September–October. Out of the 250 species of the flower, 46 are found in India, which bloom primarily in the Western Ghats. This year, the flowers have also blossomed at Shantanpara Shalom Hills in Idukki, Kerela.

The pictures of the same have been going viral all over the internet. They have been shared on Twitter by news agency ANI. "Neelakurinji flowers, which bloom once every 12 years, seen at Mandalapatti hill in Kodagu district," ANI captioned the post.

Karnataka | Neelakurinji flowers, which bloom once every 12 years, seen at Mandalapatti hill in Kodagu district. pic.twitter.com/DgpZaYoFQI — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021

According to the Kerala Tourism website, "The blossom takes 12 years as the pollination for the Neelakurinji flowers need such a long period. In botany, this is referred to as the ‘survival mechanism’ of plants. Longer pollination helps the species to escape total destruction by predators or even due to climate changes. While Neelakurinji possesses the greatest threat from the birds and grass-eating mammals, there is a chance that annual pollination might increase the biological threat to the species, and thus it takes such an extended period to bloom."

The pictures were shared on August 18. They have gathered almost 10,000 likes since they were posted. Netizens, via comments and reposts, expressed how the images left them amazed. Thousands of tourists from across the state and native district are visiting the hills to witness the beauty of nature amid COVID-19 fears on weekdays as restrictions are imposed during weekends.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha