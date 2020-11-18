Based on the complaint of the girl's father, the police have arrested the three people who allegedly set the girl on fire.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In another gruesome incident, a rape victim from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr succumbed to burn injuries on Tuesday evening, nearly three months after she was raped. According to the police, the father of the deceased girl has alleged that a relative and two friends of the accused -- who is in jail -- have set her daughter on fire.

Based on the complaint of the girl's father, the police have arrested the three people who allegedly set the girl on fire. According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh, the uncle of the accused and his two friends had been pressuring the girl to withdraw the case and reach a compromise.

"The (rape) incident took place on August 15. The accused was arrested and he is still in jail. This morning, at 8 am, the woman came to the hospital with burn injuries. She was sent to Delhi for treatment where she died," the SSP said.

"Till 11 am, it was known that the girl set herself on fire. However, her family has alleged that she was set on fire by others...a fair investigation will be conducted. For now, three people have been arrested in the case," he added.

Meanwhile, in a widely circulated video, which was shot in a government hospital in Bulandshahr, where the girl was first brought, showed the girl saying that she set herself on fire after pressure and threats from the rape accused's family. Later, she was referred to a hospital in Delhi where she died during treatment. However, the FIR registered by her father alleged that the family of the accused poured petrol on her daughter and set her ablaze.

The police further said that both the angles will be investigated thoroughly. Two policemen have also been suspended for alleged negligence in handling the case, while two senior officers have been taken off active duty.

According to a complaint filed by the woman on August 15, she was raped by a man who had come to her village to guard a mango orchard. The accused was arrested the same day and has been in prison, the police official said.

