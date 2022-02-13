Bangalore | Jagran News Desk: Controversial Karnataka Congress leader Zameer Ahmed rose into prominence on Sunday with his bizarre statement on the ongoing Hijab row in the state of Karnataka. The Congress MLA from state's Chamrajpet constituency, was asked to react upon Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's statement in which the former BSP MP had said that 'Hijab is not essential to Islam'.

"I don't understand why did he (Arif Mohammad Khan) say so," Zameer Ahmed said.

"Hijab is Gosh-e-Parda in Islam. Maybe, he (Arif Mohammad Khan) doesn't have a woman or a girl in his house. I am not sure. If he had a woman or girl in his house, he would have known," Ahmed added.

"Hijab protects the beauty of a girl. It hides her beauty," Ahmed said further.

"Today in India, I believe, the rape rates are highest. What's the reason? Because women are not under gosh-e-parda (Hijab). It is not since today and it's not even compulsary. One who wants to wear it, to protect her beauty, they wear it. And it is not since today. It's since many many years," Zameer Ahmed said.

Does India really have 'highest rape rates' in world?

Statistics suggest otherwise. According to United Nations' Crime Trend Statistics, by country size, UK has the highest rape rates in the world with 36.44 rapes per 1 lakh people. UK was followed by the US (35.85), Brazil (24.44), France (17.13) and Mexico (13). India figures much lower in the tally with 5.7 reported rapes per 1 lakh people.

As per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, India in 2020 reported 28,046 rape cases. Overll 3,71,503 cases of crimes against women were reported in 2020.

About Zameer Ahmed

Zameer Ahmad's name has surfaced in controversies in past as well. In the much controversial Sandalwood drug case, whistleblowers had claimed to be in possession of the evidence against Zameer Ahmed in the drugs racket case. Ahmad had claimed innocence in the matter.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma