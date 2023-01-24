'This Is First, I Should...': Rape Convict Dera Chief Ram Rahim, Out On Parole, Cuts Cake With Sword

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim who is put on parole was seen celebrating his freedom by cutting a cake with a sword. (Image: ANI)

DERA Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, a rape convict who is currently out on 40 days parole, was seen celebrating his freedom by cutting a cake with a sword. A video of the celebration of Rahim with the giant cake has gone viral on social media. The Dera chief’s act could invite trouble for him as a public display of weapons i.e cutting a cake with a sword is prohibited under the Arms Act.

The Sirsa-Dera chief who is serving a 20-year jail term for rape and murder in Sunaria Jail in Haryana's Rohtak district reached his Barnawa Ashram in Baghpat on Saturday. In a viral video that has surfaced on social media, Rahim can be heard saying, "Got a chance after five years to celebrate like this so I should cut at least five cakes. This is the first cake."

Haryana | Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was spotted cutting a cake with a sword during his ongoing 40-day parole (23.01) pic.twitter.com/bVrD6ce5q7 — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

On Monday, Rahim virtually inaugurated a mega cleanliness campaign organised by his sect's volunteers across multiple locations in Haryana and in some other states. A few senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders from Haryana, including Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar and former minister Krishan Kumar Bedi, also participated in the event.

Rahim has been granted parole four times in the past 14 months, and twice in less than three months. Prior to the Adampur Assembly bypoll and the Haryana panchayat election, he was freed on parole for 40 days in October 2022.

In August 2017, a special CBI court in Panchkula convicted him guilty of raping two of his devotees. According to the High Court of Punjab and Haryana's 2003 rulings, the CBI had opened an inquiry into the case that had previously been registered at Police Station Sadar in Kurukshetra.

It was alleged that Ranjit Singh, a resident of village Khanpur Kolian, Kurukshetra was murdered on July 10, 2002, when he was working in his fields at village Khanpur Kolian of District Kurukshetra in Haryana.

After a thorough investigation, CBI filed a charge sheet in 2007 against six accused and charges were framed in 2008 while, on October 8, 2021, the court convicted Rahim and four others in connection with former Dera manager Ranjit Singh's murder case.

(With ANI Inputs)