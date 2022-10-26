Rape Convict Dera Chief Ram Rahim Releases Music Video On Diwali During Parole

Gurmeet Ram Rahim was in 2017 sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and murder. (Image: ANI/File)

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the self-proclaimed godman who was sentenced to 20-year jail term in rape cases, is out on parole. And the convicted religious leader has released a new Punjabi music video on YouTube and it is garnering a lot of attention.

Convicted in 2017 in rape and murder cases, Ram Rahim was granted 40-day parole last week after his family filed an application.

Released on Diwali, the flashy music video has been viewed by more than 45 lakh people within a day. The song's lyrics, singing, composition and direction has been credited to Ram Rahim.

In the video, he can be seen walking around lighting diyas. The music video also has clips of Ram Rahim with his two mentors, Shah Satnam and Shah Mastana. Through the song, he has paid tributes to them as he sang, "People celebrate Diwali on one day, but thanks to you (his two predecessor gurus Shah Satnam and Shah Mastana) every day is Diwali for us."

Earlier, the Dera chief hosted a virtual 'satsang' event from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat shortly after his release from prison. The satsang was attended by several politicians, including the mayor of Haryana's Karnal and several leaders of the ruling BJP.

Ram Rahim's parole came ahead of panchayat elections in Haryana and bypolls for the Adampur assembly constituency. Pointing this out, the Opposition objected to his release. BJP has been accused of using him to influence voters ahead of key elections.

In June too, he was released on a month-long parole before elections to 46 civic bodies. Earlier, in February, he was given three weeks' furlough as the Punjab assembly elections inched closer.

Opposing his parole, senior Congress leader Udit Raj tweeted, "Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was given 40 days parole in view of the by-election in Adampur. Why doesn't BJP make Ram Rahim contest the election so that he doesn't have to take secret votes?"

Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra came down heavily on the BJP government and asked, "What next- BJP declaring "Rapists' Day" as a national holiday? Rape convict Ram Rahim gets parole again, hosts satsang attended by host of BJP Haryana leaders."

Ram Rahim was convicted for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the Dera is headquartered.