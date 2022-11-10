Rape Accused Knocks Down Security Guard In Noida To Escape Police

A VIDEO has been making rounds on social media where a man can be seen hitting a security guard with his car at the gate of his housing society while he was trying to evade arrest. The car driver who has been identified as Neeraj Singh was trying to run away from the police.

The incident took place in Noida sector 120 on Tuesday. It was captured in CCTV footage which went viral on social media platforms. According to media reports, the security guard suffered serious injuries.

In the video, the car rammed into a security guard at the gate, dragging him outside of the society. The police officers can also be seen running behind the automobile in the CCTV footage.

The Noida police were looking to arrest the accused Neeraj who has rape charges against him. The accused works as general manager at a private company and the case was filed by his co-worker who accused him of allegedly raping her, the media reports said.

According to a police officer, the accused has been missing ever since the case was registered against him. On Tuesday, the police were informed that Neeraj was spotted at his home in Sector 120’s Amrapali Zodiac society. He then attempted to escape after learning of the police's arrival.

The security guard, Ashok Mavi, reportedly sustained injuries on his shoulder and legs. On his complaint, a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 427 (causing damage) and 338 (grievous hurt or endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Singh on Wednesday, police, as cited by NDTV, said.

Earlier this month, a security guard at Noida's Shatabdi Rail Vihar Society was thrashed after he stopped some people from entering the complex. Eight people were arrested in the case this week, ANI reported.