Sinha was 1974 batch retired IPS officer, who held various senior posts including that of DG ITBP.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Ranjit Sinha on Friday morning passed away in Delhi. Sinha was a 1974 batch retired India Police Service (IPS) officer, who held various senior posts including that of Director General (DG) of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Sinha, who passed away at 4:30 am on Friday, was 68 years old. Ranjit Sinha held the post of CBI director for two years from December 2021 to December 2014.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan