The Delhi Airport on Wednesday announced random COVID-19 testing of passengers arriving in the national capital from today.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Airport on Wednesday announced that passengers arriving in the national capital from other states, particularly those which are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, will be randomly testing for COVID-19 from today. "Those found positive for coronavirus will be mandatorily quarantined," it added.

Other than the airport, random testing will also be conducted at railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBT) and other alighting points in the national capital.

"In view of increasing covid cases in the national capital, random COVID19 testing of arriving passengers to start from today at the airport. Passengers who are found positive to be mandatorily quarantined," the Delhi Airport said.

It said that passengers would be allowed to exit after their samples have been collected and those found positive will be mandatorily quarantined, as per the protocol of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The move comes amid the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, particularly Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat.

The national capital reported 992 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The low number of cases could be attributed to fewer COVID-19 tests conducted on Monday on account of Holi. The city had recorded 1,904 cases on Monday, 1,881 cases on Sunday, 1,558 cases on Saturday, 1,534 cases on Friday, 1,515 cases on Thursday, 1,254 cases on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on last Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the DGCa had said that it may start imposing spot fines at airports on those who are found violating the COVID-19 rules like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Fifteen passengers, who were found violating COVID-19 norms on domestic flights of three airlines between March 15 and March 23, may be banned for three months by the carriers, senior officials of DGCA had said last week.

While the frequency of domestic flights is back to pre-pandemic levels, the suspension on international flight services, except a few routes, has been extended till April 30.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta