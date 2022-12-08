Rampur Sadar Bypoll Result: BJP's Akash Saxena Wins Rampur Sadar Seat Ending Azam Khan's 20-Year Reign

The Bharatiya Janata Party claimed a big win in the bypoll to the Rampur Assembly seat. BJP candidate Akash Saxena defeated SP candidate Asim Raza by more than 33,000 votes. According to Zee News, Saxena promised the journalists that he would seek to make Rampur a center for industry. It is pertinent to note that he claimed that the prestigious Rampur had freed itself and voted for the BJP.

Bypoll to the Rampur Sadar seat, considered an Azam Khan stronghold, was necessitated after the SP leader was sentenced to three years in jail in a hate speech case, and subsequently disqualified as MLA. Saxena, who won by a margin of 33,702 votes, has been handed over the winners certificate by the Returning officer. This is the first time the BJP has won the Rampur Sadar assembly seat. Azam Khan cannot contest elections for the next six years due to his conviction.

