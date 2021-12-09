New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Finally, the controversial property of the Nawab family of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, worth Rs 2,664 crore is ordered to be divided among the 16 claimants. This comes as the Rampur District Judge gave his verdict on Wednesday while hearing the disputed case which has been going on for nearly 50 years.

According to the order, the property distribution of the Rampur Nawab family will be according to Shariat. The Supreme Court, On 31 July 2019, had ordered the division of the property and directed the district court to do the needful. Based on the Supreme Court's order the verdict has been given now.

Rampur District Judge has sent the partition scheme to the Supreme Court. If any claimant has any objection to the scheme, they can approach the apex court.

As per the order, the property will be divided among 16 people, including late Murtaza Ali Khan’s daughter Nikhat Bi, son Murad Mian and late Mickey Mian’s wife and former MP Begum Nurbano, her son Naved Mian and daughters of the other side.

There were 18 claimants on the Nawab’s property. However, two people died during this time. They have no heirs. The properties to be distributed include Kothi Khasbagh, Benazir Bagh, Nawab Railway Station, Sarkari Kunda and Lakhi Bagh in Shahabad. Apart from this, some valuable items like jewelry and weapons will also be divided among the claimants.

For those who may not know, the property dispute of the Nawab family has been going for more than three decades. After the death of his father, Nawab Murtaza Ali Khan had occupied the property as per the law of the royal family in which the elder son inherits the property of the father. However, his younger brother Mickey Mian and other sons and daughters filed a case in court regarding this. They demanded that the property should be divided according to the Shariat.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha