Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a first information report (FIR) against a woman and her family based on a complaint of a man in Rampur that his in-laws allegedly celebrated Pakistan's victory over India in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on October 24, reported news agency ANI quoting officials.

According to the ANI report, Ishan Miya, who is a resident of Azim Nagar of Rampur, alleged that his in-laws along with his wife Rabia Shamsi burst crackers and shared a disrespectful status on WhatsApp after India were defeated by Pakistan by 10 wickets.

"An FIR has been registered after a case of making fun of the Indian cricket team came to our notice on the basis of a complaint made by a man," Ankit Mittal, Superintendent of Police (SP), was quoted as saying by ANI.

The FIR has been registered in Ganj Police Station under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008. The investigation regarding the matter is currently underway.

"The husband and wife started living separately soon after the marriage. The wife lives with her family and has filed a dowry case against the husband," reads the FIR, as reported by ANI.

Earlier, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh Police have detained a bunch of people on similar charges. A similar case also surfaced from Madhya Pradesh where police arrested a 23-year-old man in the Satna district on charges of sedition for allegedly making pro-Pakistan comments after India’s defeat against Pakistan.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Satna district secretary Anurag Mishra and others complained about the man after which the Madhya Pradesh Police registered an FIR against him at the Maihar police station.

Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets on October 24 in the ICC T20I World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE. This was India's first lost against arch-rivals Pakistan in World Cups.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen