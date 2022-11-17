Rampur Bypoll: SP Stalwart Azam Khan, His Family Members Not In Contest For First Time In 45 Years

THE LEADER of the Samajwadi Party (SP) Azam Khan or a member of his family is not in the fray for election to the Rampur assembly seat for the first time since 1977. The polling will be held on December 5 in bypoll which went vacant after Khan's disqualification due to his conviction for hate speech.

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday rejected Khan’s plea in the hate speech case. He had filed a plea seeking a stay on undergoing trial in the 2019 case. Rampur Special Court had convicted him in the matter in October this year and awarded him three-year jail.

Azam Khan or a member of his family have fought from the seat continuously since 1977. But this time Samajwadi Party did not field Azam Khan's wife Tanzeen Fatima or his daughter-in-law and gave a ticket to his loyalist Asim Raza.

From 1977 to 2022, Khan contested 12 assembly elections seat out of which he won 10 seats losing two. After Azam Khan became a Member of Parliament in 2019, his wife Tazeen Fatma contested the bye-lection and won. Now in the upcoming bye-election, Asim Raja will now try his luck.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Congress exerted considerable influence in the region. Khan won five consecutive assembly elections between 1980 and 1993, but he was defeated by Congress’ Afroz Ali Khan in 1996. Azam Khan was sent to Rajya Sabha. Later he consecutively won five elections between 2002 and 2022.

When Azam Khan was serving as a minister in the Akhilesh Yadav administration in 2014, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against his wife and son in connection with an alleged conspiracy to grab government.

BJP has once again declared Akash Saxena, who has contested from the seat in the past, as its candidate for the Rampur bypoll. Saxena lost to Khan earlier this year from the Rampur Sadar seat.

The votes will be counted on December 8.