"I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal," ANI quoted the Prime Minister, as saying.

He, however, noted that there are several challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat but said that people across the country can solve the challenges and find solutions for all tough situations.

"A few months back we used to import N-95 masks, PPE kits and ventilators. Today India is not only meeting its requirements but it has also stepped forward to help other countries. Today, many big companies are turning towards India. We have to move forward with the mantra of ‘Make for the world’ along with ‘Make in India’," PM Modi said.