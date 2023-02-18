Ramesh Bais, Shiv Pratap Shukla Take Oath As Governors Of Maharashtra, Himachal

RAMESH Bais, who succeeded Bhagat Singh Koshyari as the 22nd Governor of Maharashtra, took the oath of office on Saturday. Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court SV Gangapurwala administered him the oath of office and secrecy at the Raj Bhavan. Bais took oath as Governor of Maharashtra in Marathi.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde was also present during the swearing-in ceremony of Ramesh Bais. Bhagat Singh Koshyari stepped down from the post of Maharashtra Governor following recent controversy over his remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. President Draupadi Murmu accepted Koshyari’s resignation as the state’s governor and further appointed Ramesh Bais as the new governor of the state.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari in July 2022, said that if Rajasthanis and Gujaratis are taken out of Maharashtra, then there will be no money left in Mumbai and Thane.

Shiv Pratap Shukla also took oath as the 29th Governor of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. He was the former Minister of State for Finance. He hails from Rudrapur, Uttar Pradesh. Shukla was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Sabina, as reported by PTI.

During the oath-taking ceremony, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was also present. Shukla started his political journey with the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He is also a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha. He took the oath in the Sanskrit language.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said that Himachal Pradesh is a leading state in the field of education, but wherever there is a need to improve the education status, he will try to complete this work.

70-year-old Shukla replaces Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who becomes the new governor of Bihar. Shukla was also imprisoned in 1975 during the Emergency and was released in 1977. After taking the oath, Shukla said that his wide experience in public life will benefit the people of Himachal.