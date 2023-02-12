Ramesh Bais Becomes Maharashtra Governor After A Rocky Tenure In Jharkhand; All You Need To Know

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has appointed former Jharkhand and Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais as the Governor of Maharashtra after President Droupadi Murmu received the resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday. The resignation of Maharashtra Governor Koshiyari comes just days after he expressed his desire to resign to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Koshyari's term has witnessed a few major controversies in the last few years. His most recent remark was on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.



Bais will succeed Koshiyari, who served as Jharkhand's 10th Governor for nearly a year and eight months. As Koshiyari exits, Ramesh Bais will take the oath as the new governor of Maharashtra. As a governor, Bais' tenure in Jharkhand will be remembered for political controversies. There were many confrontations between Bais and the Hemant Soren-led government that were reported by the media. Last year, the Soren government accused Bais of destabilising the democratically elected government after the former took up the matter of encroachment on his rights by the elected state government in Jharkhand on the issue of the formation of the Tribal Advisory Council (TAC). Bais, more than giving statements in the media, used to be silent and indecisive on issues, and his silence over the allotment of a stone quarry lease under Soren's name, created the most problems of the government.



Last February, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) requested that the then-Jharkhand governor, Bais, cancel Hemant Soren's Assembly membership, calling it an office of profit for terming the lease of the mine while being the state's Chief Minister.Following the complaint by the BJP, the governor asked for the opinion of the Central Election Commission. The Commission issued notices to the Soren and BJP. After listening to the issues from both sides, the EC sent its opinion in a sealed envelope to the Raj Bhavan. But, even after receiving the opinion, Bais chose to be quiet on the matter, which resulted in the creation of a situation of political suspense and confusion in the state.



There has been several instances, when bais has questioned the working of the state government. Bais had also intervened in cases such as the communal violence that took place in the state last year and controversies relating to JPSC results, among others.