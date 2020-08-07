The high court also slapped a fine of Rs 10 Lakh on Patanjali for "chasing further profits by exploiting the fear and panic among the general public by projecting a cure for the coronavirus."

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a huge setback to Swami Ramdev-Acharya Balkrishna led Patanjali Ayurved, Madras High Court on Thursday ruled against the Haridwar-based FMCG and Ayurved-products’ maker regarding the use of Coronil trademark. The high court also slapped a fine of Rs 10 Lakh on Patanjali Ayurved for "chasing further profits by exploiting the fear and panic among the general public by projecting a cure for the coronavirus."

The Court was hearing the plea by Chennai-based Arudra Engineering Private Limited (AEPL), which alleged Patanjali Ayurved of violating the Trademark norms, since AEPL had registered 'CORONIL-92 B' as per trademark rules way back in June 1993.

AEPL registered CORONIL-92 B as an acid inhibitor product for industrial use, and reserves the right over trademark till 2027, Bengaluru-based The News Minute reported.

Despite the trademark rights with AEPL, Patanjali Ayurved adopted the name for its 'COVID-19 immunity booster' amid the rising Coronavirus cases and global struggle to find the cure of the contagious viral infection.

The court slammed Patanjali Ayurved for infringing a registered trademark and said that Patanjali must realise that there is no equity in trade and commerce.

"If they had not done a check with the Registry, then they are at fault. They cannot plead ignorance and innocence and seek indulgence from this Court. Either way, indulgence is refused," Justice CV Karthikeyan said.

Madras High Court said that Patanjali is exploiting the fear and panic among the people to further their profits. It said: "Insofar as costs are concerned, the defendants have repeatedly projected that they are a 10,000 crore company. However, they are still chasing further profits by exploiting the fear and panic among the general public by projecting a cure for the coronavirus, when actually their 'Coronil Tablet' is not a cure but rather an immunity booster for cough, cold and fever."

